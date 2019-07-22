BARBOURSVILLE - Over the last 80 years the drive-thru has become a staple in American society for everything from drive-thru banking to drive-thru weddings.
On Wednesday, July 24, HWY 55 of Barboursville is celebrating the ultimate American convenience, the drive-thru for "National Drive-Thru Day."
To celebrate the day, HWY 55 will have with specials exclusive to guests visiting the drive-thru at the Barboursville location.
HWY 55 will also make a special presentation at 11 a.m. to representatives of Facing Hunger Food Bank. The money will go to local backpack programs as well as middle school and high school pantries in the area.
The first drive-thru restaurant opened in 1947 along Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri, selling burgers for just 18 cents. While burgers won't be 18 cents at HWY 55, a little cheeseburger combo will be $5.55 all day.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter at @FredPaceHD.