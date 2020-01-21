CHARLESTON — Following the addition of a new client, Ibex announced last week that the company is immediately hiring 100 customer service agents at its Charleston site.
Ibex, a provider of contact center services and other business process outsourcing solutions, said in the announcement the starting pay for the account is $12.50 per hour, plus incentives to increase the hourly rate. Also provided are benefits, including full health insurance coverage, paid training, PTO, company paid cell phone and a clear path for advancement, according to a press release.
“Providing 100 new jobs to the Charleston community is very exciting,” Connie Staunton-Bailey, site director for Ibex in Charleston, said in the announcement. “It is the largest number of job openings we have ever been able to offer, and it is for a company that is one of the giants in the technology industry. We are looking for people with a real passion for customer service to fill the jobs.”
Customer service experience is not required but is preferred. A high school diploma or equivalent is required. Those interested in applying can do so online at ibex.co/careers.
“This is very good news for our community, especially at this time of the year,” Staunton-Bailey said.
Ibex is also hiring tech support and customer service positions for another client. Pay with incentives is similar to the new positions and benefit opportunities are the same, the company said.
Visit www.ibex.com for additional information.