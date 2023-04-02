HUNTINGTON — Kelly Leonard works from home.
“I am the marketing director for Core10 in Huntington, a rapidly growing fintech company headquartered in Nashville, specializing in providing banking and lending products and services and financial technology solutions,” she said.
The company was founded in 2016 and established its first outsourcing center in downtown Huntington the same year.
Leonard is not the only one at the Huntington location working from home.
“Core10 in Huntington has more than 75 team members, 100% of whom work remotely,” she said.
The company’s team is composed of sales representatives, full-stack developers, sales force consultants and implementation analysts who design and deliver fintech (financial technology) products and services. It also supports the implementation and onboarding of its clients’ solutions.
“In 2019, Core10 acquired Accrue Technologies Inc., a digital lending and banking SaaS provider, to expand its capabilities,” Leonard said. “Since its start, Core10 has grown from a small startup to a scaling company with over 75 team members, serving top financial technology providers, banks and credit unions.”
Before COVID-19, Core10 employed an optional hybrid model where team members could work from the office or from home on the days of their choice.
“Since the pandemic, Core10 has become fully remote with the option to work from one of our locations at our team members’ leisure,” Leonard said. “The remote worker model is working extremely well for our company.”
Before the days of Slack and Zoom calls, “telecommuting” started in 1973. Back then, a limited numbers of workers at IBM were working from home to test the effectiveness of telecommuting. By 1983, many call centers with staff working via the telephone were being given the option of doing so from home.
What may have seemed a fad when it first came about is now the norm. According to a Gartner survey, 74% of businesses are planning on shifting their employees to remote positions as part of their post-COVID plans. Telecommuting has seen a boom of 115% in the last decade.
“Remote work has opened the opportunity for Core10 to recruit talent from anywhere in the United States and allows our team members to live and work in the place they call home,” Leonard said. “In fact, we have received positive feedback that our team members enjoy the flexibility and that our clients have had zero issues with our remote model. By prioritizing team member engagement via Slack and frequent virtual activities, our employees remain connected to one another and immersed in our company culture.”
In a post-pandemic age, remote working appears to be the future. This future looks promising for the Jewel City after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) listed Huntington as the sixth-best place for remote workers in the country. The WSJ said it ranked cities from a nationwide poll conducted by Ipsos, which identified the top 10 factors people cared about in a remote work location.
Factors taken into consideration include the percentage of households with access to 100mbps internet; average price for high-speed internet; price and size of houses; lower cost of living (percentile); unemployment rate; proximity to an airport (percentile); restaurants per household (percentile); art venues per household (percentile); and households within half a mile of a park.
“This ranking tells me that Huntington provides many of the things that remote workers look for — a strong quality of life, affordability and a safe environment,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “I expect to see Huntington remain among the elite communities in the country for remote workers as we advance our high-speed broadband initiatives during the next 18 months.”
Huntington’s broadband initiative is currently in the engineering phase and being conducted by Thrasher Engineering. Huntington’s fiber project will be about one million feet of aerial fiber, according to the mayor.
“Every resident of every neighborhood will have access to state-of-the-art services,” he said. “Every business can have the level of broadband service it requires.”
The Huntington Broadband Board, a three-person board chaired by the mayor, will administer the fiber infrastructure. The board will engage Alpha Technologies, a third-party contractor, to manage, maintain and operate the physical plant.
Internet service providers and TV service providers may use the city’s fiber to deliver services. The board expects multiple providers to use the fiber, which will be available to any qualified provider on a nondiscriminatory basis, city officials said.
“Huntington’s Open-Access policy for fiber availability lowers the barriers to entry for providers and will create a competitive for services,” said Bryan Chambers, Huntington’s communications director.
Chambers said the providers will pay the Huntington Broadband Board a monthly fee based on the number of their connections.
“These fees will fund operations and maintenance,” he said.
Williams says the fiber project creates the infrastructure required to transform Huntington into the model 21st century Appalachian city.
“The combination of ubiquitous high-speed, low-cost broadband and university cities attracts the creative class,” he said. “These are the estuaries where innovation and startups are created. The deployment of sensors required for a smart city creates massive amounts of anonymous data coveted by researchers. Laboratories are created where the data is available.”
There are a few challenges for the region when it comes to attracting remote workers from out of the state.
“One of the most pressing issues facing our businesses is the labor shortage, so addressing barriers to employment and increasing our workforce participation rate is a top priority for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Tricia Ball, the chamber’s president and CEO. “Of course, not all industries or positions are suited for remote work, but wherever possible I believe that allowing employees to work remotely, whether full-time or as part of a hybrid model, is one of the ways we can attract more people to the workforce. Remote work enables those with caregiving responsibilities, disabilities, or other limitations to participating in the traditional workforce to seek and maintain employment. It also reduces their travel time and costs and promotes a better quality of life and work-life balance. I view it as one of many pieces to much a larger puzzle.”
The area is also facing a housing shortage, according to the Huntington Board of Realtors, but Chambers says the city is always looking for solutions.
“Mayor Williams and City Council have approved B&O tax incentives in recent years to encourage new housing development,” Chamber said. “In essence, we are always looking for ways to improve our housing stock.”
That is good news for Core10, which is looking to hire additional remote workers this year and in the years to come, according to Leonard.
“In our early days, Core10 coined the term Hereshore, which is the concept of outsourcing technology product development to smaller cities in the United States rather than outsourcing offshore,” she said. “We first focused our recruiting efforts and sought talent in West Virginia and Tennessee. However, as remote work has become more prevalent, we have expanded our Hereshore geographical reach and are now able to recruit talent from all over the country.”
Leonard says Core10 is driven by a purpose to help local communities thrive.
“With the power of remote work, we realized that we could make a meaningful impact in numerous U.S. communities where opportunities for career growth are limited, yet talent and skill sets abound,” she said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have team members in over 20 states, and we are proud to see our purpose fulfilled through the success of our team and the positive impact we have in the communities we serve.”
West Virginia’s beautiful landscapes and adventures make it an attractive state for talented people seeking new scenery, Leonard added.
“The state’s comparatively low cost of living offers the advantage of being able to provide well-paying career opportunities, as well as give employees and their families the opportunity to thrive,” she said. “West Virginia is also fortunate to have a number of native sons and daughters who have made it their mission to bring capital, talent, resources and ideas to the Mountain State to improve the lives of many. We take great pride that West Virginia is the state with the largest concentration of Core10 team members. Our West Virginians make exceptional team members because they are resilient, powerful and capable. They know how to deal with adversity and persevere. We are thankful for Huntington and West Virginia’s continued support and for all their work to connect us with a talent pipeline.”