This 2018 photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes — what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. This year, income tax refunds expected to be smaller due to COVID-era tax breaks ending, according to the IRS and tax experts.
CHARLESTON — With only a few days left until the April 18 tax filing deadline, Americans will soon find out if they’ll be getting a refund or paying Uncle Sam this year.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a press release to remind last-minute filers to take their time filling out personal information.
“It’s easy to feel rushed when you have a limited amount of time,” Morrisey said in the release. “However, make sure you take enough time to fill out everything correctly and send your information to the right place.”
Getting things right in the beginning means no delay in a potential tax refund or confusion caused by submitting incorrect information, Morrisey added.
The IRS recommends filing electronically. “IRS efile” is available to all taxpayers, and many can e-file their individual tax returns for free. Last year, nearly 100 million taxpayers opted for the safest, fastest and easiest way to submit their individual tax returns by using IRS efile, the IRS said.
If you’re still working on your tax return and don’t think you will be able to complete by the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recommends you request an extension of time to file. However, the extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay, the IRS says.
Morrisey also warns income tax filers to be aware of scammers who claim to be IRS representatives as they request personal information.
“Scammers often make these requests with threat of arrest or lawsuit, but consumers should not comply,” he said.
Morrisey says to make sure to validate the legitimacy of any tax preparer or tax filing service you use and shred any discarded documents that contains personal information. He says doing so makes it harder for thieves to steal information.
If you believe you’ve been the victim of a tax-related scam or identity theft, contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Office at 800-368-8808 or online at www.ago.wv.gov.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
