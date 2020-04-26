HUNTINGTON — Republic Services says it has launched Committed to Serve, a $20 million initiative to recognize its front-line employees in the field, their families and small-business customers across the country.
“All meals will be purchased from local small businesses to help support Republic Services’ customers and the communities it serves,” the company said in a news release.
Over the next two months, all of Republic Services’ 28,000 front-line employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and biweekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally, the release said.
In the Huntington Tri-State area, Republic Services is providing meals for 135 employees per week. To date, $25,000 has been spent with local restaurants including Butter It Up, Midway Drive-In, Fat Patty’s, Calamity J and others.
“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The Committed to Serve initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Drew Hinchman, operations manager with Republic Services. “The reaction from small-business owners and employees has been pure appreciation. Additionally, our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local community they serve.”
For more information, visit RepublicServices.com/CommittedToServe and join the social conversation by using #CommittedToServe.