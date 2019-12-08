SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Frank Brown Community Partnership, operated by South Charleston-based internet marketing firm Bricks Without Straw, is accepting applications for free digital marketing services for West Virginia community charitable organizations that need assistance.
The services would include website design and social media marketing.
“The nonprofit community spends the majority of their time helping those in need while fundraising and marketing take a back seat,” said Jamie Summers-Brown, president of Bricks Without Straw. “I want to help these organizations continue the good work they do and the Frank Brown Community Partnership was developed to do just that. This past year we assisted the Secret Santa Foundation and over the past several years have helped many others, to include the Children’s Therapy Clinic and Manna Meal.”
Summers-Brown said Bricks Without Straw will select one West Virginia-based charity that will receive website services free of charge. Services will include either initial website design and development, or redevelopment of an existing brand and website.
To date the Frank Brown Partnership Program has given back over $250,000 in free services.
Applications should be submitted by representatives of the interested charitable organization. Qualifying organizations must be approved by the State of West Virginia with headquarters in West Virginia. Applications must be received no later than Dec. 31, 2019.
Applications can be found on the firm’s website at www.BricksWithoutStraw.com.
For additional information, contact Jamie Summers-Brown at 304-807-9674 or visit www.BricksWithoutStraw.com.