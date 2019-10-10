JACKSON, Ohio – Iron City Pipe & Supply in Jackson, Ohio recently hosted an open house to highlight the retail side of the growing business.
An industrial supplier of piping supplies and servicer of retail locations across the country, the company has had strong growth over the last few years and is expanding rapidly across the country, according to a press release.
The Jackson facility recently expanded. Iron City Pipe & Supply was vacating its former space in Jackson, looking for a new space, but the only viable option in the company’s search area was vacant for several years and badly needed renovation, according to the release.
A JobsOhio Revitalization Grant helped them renovate the space needed for their operations. The open house was held Tuesday in the new space.
“We try to hold an event once a year that allows us to present some new and exciting products and say thanks to our customers,” said Justin Ochsenbein, Iron City Pipe & Supply CFO. “This year’s event is special though, because it’s the first time a lot of our vendors, customers, and other community members will get to see our new location. It’s really a great opportunity for us to showcase not only what we do and sell but also who we are and where we are going as a company.”
The revitalization project created five new jobs and retained 17 at-risk jobs, the release said.
“The JCEDP is proud to say Iron City Pipe & Supply was not only founded here in Jackson County, but will continue to call Jackson County home,” said Sam Brady, Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) executive director. “... From the moment Iron City engaged us on their need to either find a new building in Jackson or they would have to relocate the company out of Ohio for logistical reasons, APEG and JobsOhio began working hand in hand with us in developing an incentive package to assist Iron City in renovating their new location, while also assisting them in achieving an return on investment (ROI) that kept a homegrown company right here in southern Ohio.”
“Honestly, when we purchased the building, we wondered how we were going to renovate it and move within our agreed upon timeframe,” Ochsenbein said. “Going to a new location three times the size of your current one seems like a daunting task and there are so many horror stories out there about relocating and lost inventory, construction delays and business interruptions. Our employees really came through for us though. Every one of them pitched in and made the move virtually seamless. We were able to operate throughout the move without any breakdown and have already grown to fill most of the warehouse. We couldn’t have done it without their hard work and dedication.”
Between incentives and company funds, the total project investment was over $330,000 and put a former industrial building into productive re-use.
Iron City Pipe & Supply Company is located at 275 South Bennett Ave. in Jackson, Ohio. Learn more at https://www.ironcitypipe.com.