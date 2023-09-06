The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Friendly faces and bright smiles filled the Jack & the Bean coffee shop on its opening day Wednesday morning.

Melanie Shafer Adkins started the business in honor of her son Jack, who has moderate autism. It has operated out of pop-up locations since March 2022, but Wednesday was the first time at its permanent location of 1404 Poplar St. in Kenova.

