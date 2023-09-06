Jack Adkins stands with his mother, Melanie Adkins, during the grand opening of their Jack & the Bean Coffee Company’s brick-and-mortar location on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 1404 Poplar Street in Kenova.
Jack Adkins, left, and Morgan Thompson, right, prepare a customer's coffee order during the grand opening of Jack & the Bean Coffee Company’s brick-and-mortar location on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 1404 Poplar Street in Kenova.
Hannah Taylor, right, takes a customer's order at the grand opening of Jack & the Bean Coffee Company’s brick-and-mortar location takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 1404 Poplar Street in Kenova.
KENOVA — Friendly faces and bright smiles filled the Jack & the Bean coffee shop on its opening day Wednesday morning.
Melanie Shafer Adkins started the business in honor of her son Jack, who has moderate autism. It has operated out of pop-up locations since March 2022, but Wednesday was the first time at its permanent location of 1404 Poplar St. in Kenova.
The shop employs adults with intellectual disabilities, like Jack, as baristas.
“There are people who have job skills that don't have the opportunity, so this is giving them an opportunity to be engaged with the community, to make a little bit of money and to have a purpose," Adkins said. "And as a mom of a child who has special needs, it's really important for him to have something to look forward to, to have friends to engage with and to be out in the community because he loves people, but a lot of jobs for special needs individuals don't necessarily engage with the public.”
Right now there are five baristas who have special needs. Each works with a job coach who helps make sure drinks are made correctly. Adkins says all the baristas have enjoyed their jobs, and had a great time meeting people Wednesday morning.
“I never thought I’d have a job until now,” said barista Sarah Saunders.
Saunders said she enjoys working at the coffee shop because of the activity, the people and the job coaches. Her recommendation to customers would be a sweet tea or lemonade.
“Well, I've been out of work for years. I used to work over in Huntington and I've been out of work for … I don't know how many years it was,” said barista Randy Patterson.
Patterson said the first day was exciting and he likes making all the drinks. Many of the baristas were anticipating opening day.
“I was excited for it. Like, I’ve been ready for it. I just love helping people,” said barista Ricky Gunnell.
He says they like to “goof off,” too, but working at Jack & the Bean is all about having fun and helping people.
“We all have disabilities. We want to show you guys what we can do,” Gunnell said.
His drink recommendation is the fall special, or what he calls the Halloween special -- a pumpkin spice sweet tea. He also plays guitar.
The baristas make the drinks, clean, stock, serve the drinks and run the cash register.
“You can stay in public school until you're 21 years old, but after that, there's not a lot. So we were trying to kind of fill the void with the job, so we're looking for job training here,” Adkins said.
Jack & the Bean is partnered with Diversified Assessment Therapy Systems (DATS).
“Our whole purpose with our clients is to build their skills and integrate them into the community. This opportunity with Jack & the Bean serves that purpose entirely. So our baristas and other volunteers are building vocational skills, and by having the community come in and support them, they get to meet and interact with the people in their community,” said Morgan Thompson, the day program coordinator of DATS.
Both Thomson and Adkins agreed that opening day went really well.
“Today was incredible. Our baristas showed up and worked really hard. The community was very supportive. We had a steady stream of customers. We couldn't have asked for a better opening for Jack & the Bean today,” Thompson said.
Jack & the Bean is open every Wednesday from 6-10 a.m. Adkins says that they are “trying out Wednesdays to see what the community response is going to be, and if there is demand, we’ll meet the demand.”
