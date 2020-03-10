TOKYO — Japan’s economy contracted at a dismal 7.1% annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world’s third largest economy could be headed to a recession.
The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales tax, which hit retail spending. The Cabinet Office data, released Monday, were a revision from last month’s estimate of a 6.3% decline.
The data do not reflect the steep downturn in tourism and other business activity related to the virus outbreak that has spread from China to much of the world. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
An “Economy Watchers” survey also released by the Cabinet Office on Monday showed a sharp decline in all kinds of business activity to levels last seen nine years ago just after the devastating March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear plant meltdowns in northeastern Japan.
Economist Harumi Taguchi of IHS Markit forecasts that the economy may contract by an annual rate of 0.3% in 2020, recovering to 0.9% growth in 2021.
Consumers did boost spending on some items as they stockpiled toilet paper, surgical masks and other supplies out of concern over the virus outbreak. But such spending won’t fully offset the impact of absent tourists and empty stadiums, amusement parks and other venues as Japanese heed calls to avoid big gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus, she said.