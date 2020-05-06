HUNTINGTON — For more than four decades, Strawberry Pie Week has started the Tuesday after Mother's Day, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it has been postponed indefinitely for 2020.
“We can’t facilitate Strawberry Pie Week unless we can be fully open with full service and full availability to our space,” according to co-owner Jimmie Carder.
Carder says the current restrictions imposed on restaurants makes it impossible right now to carry on the annual tradition at the restaurant.
“We hope to have a plan in place for the future,” Carder added.
Strawberry Pie Week is when the restaurant sells thousands of slices of its made entirely from scratch and limited-edition strawberry pie. The annual event that draws long lines of people to the 5th Avenue restaurant has always started the Tuesday after Mother's Day.
In 2018, over the course of five days, Jim's patrons ate 10,668 slices of pie from 1,778 pies. In 2019, the restaurant broke its record set in 2016 by selling 11,310 slices, Carder said.