HUNTINGTON — A job fair in Huntington this week aims to help local businesses who are having issues finding employees, according to Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Bissett.
The job fair on July 29 will be at Huntington High School. Job seekers will have two opportunities to attend the event. The first will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday and the second from 5 to 7 p.m. later that day. A special early opening of the job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to noon that day for military veterans only. While there is no cost for job seekers to attend, they are asked to bring a current resume.
Bissett said it will be designed to help connect employers with job seekers.
More than 30 employers are participating in the job fair, including BB&T–Truist, Darco International, DataRobot, Level 1 Fasteners, Magnetech Industrial SVCS, Marshall Health, Service Wire Company, Tri-State Transit Authority and W.Va. Electric Supply, Bissett said.
“Other local businesses who are hiring with more employers are joining this job fair daily,” he said.
Employers who are members of the Huntington Regional Chamber can participate for $25 and non-members can attend for $125 that includes a six-month membership in the chamber for the employer.
The event is hosted by Cabell County Schools, HD Media, Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA), Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, iHeartMedia, and the South Western West Virginia Region 2 Workforce Investment Board.
“We appreciate the support of Cabell County Schools and our local economic development groups in organizing this job fair and hope hundreds of potential employees take advantage of this event,” Bissett added.
