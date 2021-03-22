COVID, COVID go away / We’re Americans / And we want to play!
Isn’t that a prevailing thought pattern? How often don’t I hear from people locally saying, “I’m just so tired of this virus. I want my life back.” The thinking also seems to go, “We’ll get our shots and then this will all be gone.”
Those attitudes worry me.
Similar thinking swept the country after one year of Spanish flu devastation in 1917-18. People got to summer and started de-masking, going here, going there, glad to “get back to normal.” The Spanish flu came back with a vengeance and the second year of it claimed more victims than did the first.
For 90% of his decisions on managing the coronavirus in West Virginia, I have given Gov. Jim Justice high marks. That stopped a couple weeks ago when he lifted the restrictions on bars and restaurants and announced they could all return to “100% occupancy.” Bad idea.
We are nowhere near having the state’s population vaccinated yet. This is not the time to ease up, or, as infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci puts it, “Let’s not spike the ball on the five yard line; we need to get this game into the end zone.”
For many colleges and universities, now is spring break. And just as happened in spring 2020, collegians (and others) are swarming the beaches in Florida, the Gulf Coast and California. Older adults, too, want to resume backyard barbecues for family and friends. Just kick back and have fun.
That’s how the virus may spring back to bite us.
The CDC officials and local health authorities are telling us that we must continue to mask when near others outside our households and we must keep social distancing. And they probably should add: Keep up the hand washing with soap and warm water — often. This is equally true for those who have received their COVID injections as for those who have not.
The vaccines are effective up to 95% for protecting people who take the shots from getting ill from COVID. But those people may still carry the virus — and spread it to others.
Another issue is the reluctance to line up for the COVID vaccine injections. Polls have shown that 41% of Republican men say they won’t take the vaccine. And that corresponds pretty well with 2020 Trump voters. Only 17% of Democratic men say they’ll decline the shot.
Disturbingly, one in four congressional Republicans say they’ll do without taking the vaccine. In most cases this appears to be a nakedly political statement, a way of shouting their continued allegiance to Donald Trump. Fauci, interviewed on CNN, was asked if Trump should publicly encourage his supporters to get vaccinated. “Absolutely,” he said. “That would make a big difference.”
Thus far Trump has not shown a willingness to tout the vaccine as a way to get the country to the goal of herd immunity. That, according to Fauci and others, would occur when 70% or more of adult Americans had received all their COVID shots.
In Italy and elsewhere in Europe, COVID has been resurging. Indeed, southern Italy is currently back on lockdown. Variants from Brazil and South Africa are unsettling the picture. Stay safe, West Virginia!