CANNONSBURG, Ky. — King’s Daughters Medical Center opened a new urgent care and primary care center on U.S. 60 near the Walmart, bringing several new jobs to the area.
Called King’s Daughters Primary Care Cannonsburg, the facility at 12470 U.S. 60 once held a medical complex operated by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, which closed earlier this year.
The Cannonsburg center is located about a mile away on U.S. 60 from a similar center the hospital owns and operates in the Cedar Knoll area near the mall. The new center opened to the public Tuesday. KDMC will continue to operate both medical complexes, according to Tom Dearing, a KDMC spokesman.
The primary care component of the medical complex is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The urgent care center in Cannonsburg will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The phone number for the center is 606-408-6300. Walk-in and same-day appointments are available.
Jane Estepp, a nurse practitioner who has been working at the King’s Daughters medical complex in Prestonsburg, is moving back to the area to work in the new Cannonsburg center. She specializes in care for the entire family, from toddlers to seniors, according to a news release.
“Primary care is very important,” she said in a prepared release. “It is the foundation of our health care. It helps people not only when they’re acutely ill to feel better and get over their illness, but it’s also doing preventive care to keep them healthy throughout their life.”
Primary care services include Welcome to Medicare exams and annual physicals, wellness and preventive care, immunizations, care for sudden onset illnesses and ongoing management for chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the release.
Lalona Hall, a nurse practitioner, will work in the urgent care center. She has worked at the King’s Daughters Family Care Center in Carter County, at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead, Kentucky, and at First Care Urgent Treatment Center in Winchester, Kentucky.
“Urgent care is an affordable option for patients who are acutely ill and need immediate care, but not necessarily emergent care,” Hall said. “It can save the patient a trip, time and costs of a visit to the emergency room as we are equipped to handle common illness and injuries. This also keeps some of the pressure off of our emergency rooms so that they can treat those that are sicker and need a higher level of care.”
The Cannonsburg center also provides outpatient laboratory services and diagnostic X-ray, saving patients a trip to Ashland for those services, according to the release. Lab and X-ray services require a provider order. Appointments are not needed.
King’s Daughters also operates a dual primary care and urgent care in one center in Burlington, Ohio, Dearing said.