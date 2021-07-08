PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Kenny Queen’s Hardware opened a new location in Proctorville, Ohio, last week.
“Proctorville is our fifth Kenny Queen’s location,” said Angie Vargo, operations manager with Kenny Queen’s Hardware.
The new 12,000-square-foot store is located in the Kroger Plaza at 6270 County Road 107 and will employ 10 to 12 people, according to Vargo.
The store has Echo/Shindaiwa, Stihl and Ego power equipment; paint brands Benjamin Moore and Magnolia Home Paint by Joanna Gaines; tools from Milwaukee, DeWalt and Craftsman; a full line of plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden, hardware and nuts and bolts; and grilling and outdoor brands that include Traeger, Big Green Egg, Weber and Yeti.
Kenny Queen’s Hardware also offers services that include screen repair, glass and Plexiglas cutting, key cutting and programing and paint matching.
Vargo said in-store pickup is available.
The new store’s hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
The company also has locations in Huntington, Barboursville, Wayne and Kenova in West Virginia.
Kenny Queen’s Hardware was established in 1974 and is owned by Kenny Queen, Susan Queen, Kent Queen and Mark Queen.
“Our slogan is ‘Kenny Queen’s, Where Helpful is our Business,’” Vargo said.
You can call the new location at 740-886-8084.
For more information, visit the company’s website at kennyqueen.com.
NEW WV BUSINESS REGISTRATIONS: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,347 new businesses statewide during the month of June, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Pendleton County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of nine new businesses, a 1.97% increase.
The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Hampshire, Greenbrier and Tucker counties also had notable growth during the month. A total of 13 new business entities registered in Summers County in June.
In Hampshire County, 21 businesses registered. Greenbrier County saw 40 new business registrations, and Tucker County registered 10 new businesses.
Counties that led the state in total businesses registered for the month of June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson. Kanawha County registered 123 businesses. Berkeley County had 87 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 78 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 58 new businesses register, with Jefferson County totaling 48 registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 15,655 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 17.92% growth rate for the fiscal year.