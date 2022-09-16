KENOVA — After a local Save A Lot was caught in the flames of a burglary and arson case, the Kenova location hosted a grand reopening to customers Wednesday.
Officials announced the completed renovations of the store, located at 1400 Chestnut, on Monday.
“We know the Kenova community has been ready for us to return after the fire, and we’re proud to finally be back serving our customers,” store manager Robert Hill said.
“I am thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Kenova Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” Hill said. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect.”
The remodel is part of the brand’s efforts to modernize its stores across the country.
“We’re delighted that the Kenova Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” said Tim Schroder, chief sales and marketing officer of Save A Lot. “Jamason Sparks and his team’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience, while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”
As part of the new initiative, the company is working with independent license owners to remodel stores. To date, nearly a third of the network has been updated, with more planned in 2022.
The Kenova store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information is available at SaveALot.com.
