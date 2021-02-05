FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s recordable, nonfatal occupational injury and illness rate has fallen to the lowest point on record, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced this week.
The total recordable incidence rate for all industries fell to the lowest level since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began recording the data in 1996, according to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Occupational Safety and Health Program annual report.
The fiscal year 2020 rate, based on 2019 BLS data, was 3.2 cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers, the report showed. Kentucky’s rate in 1996 was 8.4, when BLS began recording the data.
Kentucky’s incidence rate remains slightly higher than the national average of 3.0. The incidence rate was 4.5 in 2014, 3.8 in 2015, 3.7 in 2016, 3.4 in 2017, 3.3 in 2018 and 3.4 in 2019, data showed.
The fiscal year 2020 lost time case rate for injuries and illnesses, established from fiscal year 2019 BLS data, was 1.6, matching the state’s previous record low rate achieved in 2019.
