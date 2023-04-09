HUNTINGTON — Mike Kirtner and Tom Wolf of Kindred Communications in Huntington have known each other for 32 years and been business partners nearly the entire time.
“Beyond being business partners, we developed a true and long-term, deep-rooted friendship,” Kirtner said.
Last month, the pair concluded their partnership when Wolf sold the station to Kirtner, who will now begin a new partnership at Kindred with his son, Reeves Kirtner.
“As a partnership ends, another begins,” Mike Kirtner said. “It was bittersweet, and although my and Tom’s partnership has ended, our friendship never will. I would not want to imagine my life had we not met.”
Mike Kirtner, a Huntington native, was working as a disc jockey at a radio station in Louisville, but in 1992 he decided to come home.
“When I came here 30 years ago, Tom had bought a radio station,” he recalled. “He’s a McDonald’s operator and he bought it because he wanted to do something good for the community.”
Wolf’s said he wanted a radio station that made listeners feel good about living in the Tri-State area.
“I got involved with radio because I thought that it could be a good business, as well as do something good for the community,” Wolf said.
However, at that time Wolf did not have an operational background with the radio business. That’s when he decided to partner with Mike Kirtner.
“Being involved with Mike was partnering with someone that was born to be in radio,” Wolf said.
The name of the company came about when Wolf and Mike Kirtner met for the first time.
“We left talking about what we had in common and he made the comment, ‘We’re kind of kindred spirits.’ On the way home I called him and said, ‘You know, that’d be a great name for the company, Kindred Communications. So that’s how that all started.”
The original radio station was WAMX radio and another station became WRVC radio.
“The AM station is now over 100 years old, and it’s the oldest radio station in the state,” Mike Kirtner said.
The first few years for Kindred Communications were difficult times.
“There just wasn’t a lot a lot of business and it was really hard (for) the radio stations,” he said.
Kindred Communications took the song “Louie Louie” and played it over and over for 36 hours.
“We wanted to draw attention to what we were doing, and we blew the radio station up,” he said.
He said it didn’t take long figure out that the Tri-State area loved country music and in 1995, WDGG, 93.7 The Dawg, was born.
“It is the only 100,000-watt station in this area, and there’s only a few of them in the country,” Mike Kirtner said.
That led to the Wild Dog Saloon to promote the new country radio station.
“We opened up West Virginia’s biggest bar, and it was strictly to promote the radio station,” he said. “Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith and Merle Haggard were some of the country stars that played there. It was where The Market in downtown Huntington is today.”
Mike Kirtner says the company was targeting 18- to 24-year-olds.
“We were able to get most of them to listen to our radio station and then we bought a rock station, which became The Planet,” he said. “Then we bought a legendary station, which is called Big Buck. So we developed really kind of a scheme to cover the various areas of the market.”
Kindred Communication does Dawg Dazzle, which is Huntington’s firework show, and 9th Street Live free Friday night concerts in downtown Huntington.
“These events and others are a direct result of our involvement the community,” Mike Kirtner said.
Today, Kindred Communication consists of six radio stations and nine signals. It is part of a conglomerate with Huntington–licensed ESPN Radio–affiliated sports station WRVC (930 AM), Huntington–licensed ESPN Radio–affiliated sports station WCMI (1340 AM), Catlettsburg, Kentucky–licensed active rock station WCMI-FM (92.7 FM), Kenova, West Virginia–licensed adult contemporary station WMGA (97.9 FM), and Gallipolis, Ohio–licensed classic country station WXBW (101.5 FM). All six stations share studios on 5th Avenue in downtown Huntington, while its transmitter facilities are off Park Avenue near Interstate 64 in southwestern Huntington.
In addition to its country music format, WDGG serves as the flagship station for the Marshall University Thundering Herd.
“We do everything from ESPN Sports to rock to legendary country to current country,” Mike Kirtner said. “There’s roughly 180,000 people that listen to our stations each week.”
Kirtner said another part of the success of the company is its staff of just over 30 employees.
“We have a long-tenured staff and there is very little turnover,” he said. “Most people have worked here for years. I think our newest air staff member has been here six years.”
Mike Kirtner says he plans to stay with the company as long as he can contribute.
“I like working with younger people. I genuinely do,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since I was literally 18 years old and now I’m 71. When I started, I was the youngest guy on the staff and I was the manager. Now, I’m the oldest guy on the staff and I’m the owner and manager, but that’s a good combination because they have my experience to rely on.”
Reeves Kirtner says he is driven to keep the company successful and to keep it local.
“I worked at the company in high school and in college part-time, and then I came back to work full-time with the company in 2006 and was on air, a program director, operations manager and became sales manager in 2014, and I’ve been leading that department ever since,” he said.
Both father and son are happy the family broadcasting tradition will continue into the future.
“We’ve always adapted, and I think it is gonna keep changing,” he said. “If we keep doing what we’re doing five years ago, you know, we’re not going to be relevant. We have to change, we have to adapt and I think our company’s done a great job with that by doing local events, by streaming high school athletics and doing digital marketing, doing radio, doing audio and more. Who knows what the future is going to be, but I think as long as we’re local, we’re gonna be fine.”
Wolf says he is also happy for the Kirtners.
“Knowing Reeves as I do, I know that the legacy and integrity of the company will continue for many years to come,” he said.