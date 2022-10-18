ASHLAND — Construction of a new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland will begin Wednesday.
“We are excited to begin construction on our new emergency and imaging facility, which will serve the needs of our community well into the future,” Curtis Metzler, chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care services, said in a press release.
The facility is slated to open in late 2024. During the construction phase, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets will be closed.
“We’ve listened to our team members and our community. There are several elements we are excited to have, including covered ambulance bay drop-off points, separate and secure access points for law enforcement and also for behavioral health patients, and a dedicated entrance for walk-in patients as well,” Senior Director of Clinical Services Jason Blevins said.
Officials said one of the main goals for the new emergency department is to keep lobby and waiting area volumes low. Most patients will be assessed in a triage area and instead of returning to a lobby, they will proceed to a care initiation area where a provider will see and assess the patient. From there, the patient will move to either a results pending area or a care initiation area. For patients who require more advanced care, they will move to a private treatment room.
“We are designing the facility to be easier for our patients,” radiologist Candy Boykin said. “We will have two CT scanners actually in the middle of the Emergency Department. We will be closer to our emergency patients than ever before.”
The new imaging department location — including cardiac imaging, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and X-ray — will be adjacent to the new emergency department, officials said.
King’s Daughters construction manager Mike Layne estimates more than 300 skilled tradespeople, both local and regional, will be working on the Ashland campus.
“The new emergency and imaging project is using local contractors as much as possible,” he said.
To deal with parking issues during construction, King’s Daughters is using a small fleet of shuttles. They have been transporting patients, visitors and team members to their destinations on the Ashland campus since August. Seven-day-a-week shuttle service for team members, patients and visitors runs every 10 minutes from lots J, K and L, from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release said.
More parking changes are coming soon, including at one of the most visible spots on campus. Parking in front of Patient Tower II along 22nd Street is getting an upgrade, officials added.
“By reworking how the lot is laid out and removing the heart statue, 32 spots, including much-needed additional handicapped spaces, will be added,” the release said. “This change will bring a total of 89 parking spots at this location. While construction takes place, the flag poles in front of Tower II will be temporarily stored and later relocated near the new emergency department.”
