BERLIN — One of Germany’s richest families, which owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Pret A Manger and other international brands, is giving millions to support Holocaust survivors as it seeks to atone for its use of forced laborers during the Nazi era and its enthusiastic support of Adolf Hitler, The Associated Press has learned.
In addition to $5.5 million being given to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany to help thousands of elderly survivors around the world, the Reimann family’s JAB Investors company plans to announce Thursday that it will provide another 5 million euros to find and support forced laborers used by its predecessor under the Nazis.
An additional 25 million euros will be provided annually to Holocaust education and promoting democratic values to fight the rise of populist nationalism.
The family established the Alfred Landecker Foundation in Berlin to oversee the efforts, named after a German Jew who was killed by the Nazis and — remarkably — whose grandchildren have a combined 45% stake in JAB.
“To confront this was quite an emotional wake-up call for the family,” David Kamenetzky, board chairman of both the foundation and JAB Investors, said in a telephone interview from Washington ahead of Thursday’s announcement.
The announcement comes after the Reimann family earlier this year released initial details from a report it had commissioned on its own Nazi past.
Luxembourg-based JAB, worth some 20 billion euros, grew out of Benckiser, an industrial chemicals company run by Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr., Nazi party members who died in 1954 and 1984 respectively.
Immediately after World War II, Reimann Sr. and Jr. were investigated by the occupying Allied powers and initially banned by the French from continuing their business activities. The judgment was then overturned by the Americans.
An historian uncovered documents in Germany, France and the U.S. that revealed Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced laborers, and were early supporters of the Nazi party, including donating to the paramilitary SS even before Hitler came to power.
Researchers have so far identified 838 people who were forced to work for Benckiser during the war, Kamenetzky said. None were Jewish or were sent to Benckiser as slave laborers from concentration camps.