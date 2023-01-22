The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Kroger workers have filed a class-action lawsuit in a Richmond, Virginia, federal court, alleging the company’s faulty payroll system has robbed them of wages.

Two of the plaintiffs, Sharon Simpson and Lori Dalton, work or have worked at Kroger stores in the Kanawha Valley, according to a United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union news release. Neither was available for comment Friday.

