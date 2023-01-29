James Michael Hibbard et al. to Terry D Luther, Lots 35-37 Lot 55, Marcum Subdivision, Kyle District, $51,500
Darlene Y Gruetter to Hilary Brewster, Lot 64, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $160,000
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 12:24 am
Darlene Kay Wilkerson to Tahsha L Jackson, Lot 178, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Jasmine Mendoza et al. to Jasmine Mendoza et al., 2 parcels 0.118 acre 0.136 acre, Gideon District, $1
Christiana Trust et al. to Dakota Dishman et al., Lot 6-7 190 Sheppard and 154 154 Westview Ave., Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Campbell Woods PLLC et al. to United Bank Inc., Lot 4 Block 7, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $40,000
T&M Hometown Properties LLC et al. to Brittany Pritt, Lot 48 Emmoms Avenue, Riverview Subdivision, Gideon District, $55,000
Guyan Holding LLC to Kenneth Broughton et al., Lot 18 Brownrigg Farm, Gideon District, no consideration
Kenneth Broughton et al. to Kassidy Wallace, Lot 18 Brownrigg Farm, Gideon District, $8,000
Sierra Dawn Fulks et al. to V/Max Home USA LLC, Lots #A-4-4A Lot 8 Alamo Place, Woodside Subdivision, Kyle District, $15,000
Harveytown Holdings LLC to Hic-Duncan Inc., see document for full legal description, Kyle District, $385,000
Harveytown Holdings LLC to Hic-Duncan Inc., two parcels Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Harveytown Holdings LLC to Hic-Duncan INC, 1.32 acres West 14th Street, Kyle District, no consideration
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Karlie LaFauci, Lot 134, Forest Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $92,000
Brent Madison Reed to Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc., Part Lots 505-506, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $100,000
Danny R Dotson et al. to 20 Maple Lane LLC, Lot 60 Part Lots 59 61, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $16,500
Karen M Hawley et al. to Susan Meeks, Part Block 265, Gideon District, $220,000
Kimberly Fikes et al. to New Residential Mortgage LLC, Westerly 40 feet of Lots 13-15 Block 10 Less, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Ivan Rolig to Athena O’Brien, Lot 10, CH Slater Subdivision, Gideon District, $75,000
Carol Polan to Brittany McIntyre, Lot 8, CB Turner Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Amy B Fortgang, Lot 4-5 part Lot 3 Woodland Drive, Gideon District, $80,000
