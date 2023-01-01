MVB Bank Inc. to Debra Adkins, PT Lot 9 (2345-2347 Adams Ave Huntington), Chapmans Lots Division, Kyle District, $62,500
Harmony United Methodist Church et al. to Cody Elliot et al., Lot 15 Block 25, Cole & Crane Plat Altizer Place Division, Huntington Guyandotte District, $145,000
H&H Real Estate LLC et al. to Joshua A. Pineda Jr., Lot 60, Cedar Grove Division, Gideon District, $146,000
T&Z Unlimited LLC et al. to Nathan M. Hinshaw et al., Lot 24 Block 4, Riverview Division, Gideon District, $102,500
Derian K. Anderson et al. to Joseph Maceachern et al., Lot 5, Ferrell Court Division, Kyle District, $38,500
Rachel L. Haynie et a.l to Kimberly Grainger, Lot 23 PT Lot 24 Block 31 Central City, Kyle District, $15,000
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Erick Moore, Blk 227 Pt Lt 9 (2344 10th Ave), Gideon District, $6,000
Laverne Lacy to Wenhui Kim et al., Pt Lot 10 Block 102 Lot 10 Block 102, Block 102 Division, Gideon District, $105,000
Timothy T. Farren to Timothy T. Farren et al., Lot 192, The Uplands Division, Gideon District, no consideration
Linda J. Stoler et al. to Michael P. Stoler, Lots 175-177, East Highlawn Division, Gideon District, no consideration
Anna Lois Myers et al. to Barbara Sowards et al., Pt Lots 577 & 579, Arlington Division, Gideon District, $115,000
Rosalee Templeton et al. to Jack Reynolds et al., Parcel (16,850 sq. ft.) Ricketts Street, Gideon District, $210,000
Gregory Lee Hazelett et al. to Diane Cristine Palmieri, Lot 109, Marcum Addition Division, Kyle District, $65,000
Timothy A. Sowards et al. to Timothy Sowards Jr., Lots 271-272, East Highlawn Division, Gideon District, $51,000
City of Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority to Barnett Commons LP, Lot 15 Lot 17-19 Pt Lot 20 Block C Parcel Alley Sixteenth Street, Washington Place Division, Gideon District, no consideration
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Inc. to Barnett Commons LP, Pt Lot 4 Block C, Washington Place Division, Gideon District, no consideration
Cynthia Clemons to Barnett Commons LP, Lot 5 Block C, Washington Place Division, Gideon District, $18,000
Diana Lynn Whiteside to Barnett Commons LP, Lot 6 Block C, Washington Place Division, Gideon District, $18,000
Barnett Commons LPet al. to Barnett Commons LP, Parcel (0.581 acre) Hal Greer Boulevard, Gideon District, no consideration
Jessie Finley et al. to Jessie Finley, Lot 17 Block 30, Woodside Place Division, Kyle District, no consideration
City Living LLC et al. to Jewel City Ventures LLC, Lots 5-6 Block 2, Midway Addition Division, Kyle District, $170,350
Daniel Owens to Ventura Properties LLC, Lot 34, Russell Addition Division, Gideon District, $45,000
Button’s Boz Inc. et al. to Nathan N. Kelly, Pt Lots 17-19 Block 127, Central City Division, Kyle District, $80,000
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al. to MVB Bank Inc., Lots 30-31, Highland Court Division, Gideon District, $99,278.49
Jazz Up Indy Inc. to Equity Trust Company et al., Pt Lots 8-9 (810 Lincoln Place Huntington), Lincoln Place Division, Kyle District, $2,000
Labor Services Corporation to Polymer Alliance Zone Inc., Parcel (16.33 acres) Memorial Boulevard, Kyle District, $7,500,000
Charles J. Wagner et al. to J&B Real Estate LLC, Pt Lot 20 Block 26, Miller Division, Kyle District, $125,000
Frances J. Kern et al. to Thomas J. Hatten, Pt Lot 11 Block 13, Kyle District, no consideration
Robert E. Criswell et al. to Field of Dreams Holdings LLC, Lot 8, Marian Court Division, Gideon District, $34,000
Carlton Bailey Sr. et al. to Anthony C. Almeida, Pt Lot 13 Block 20, Kyle District, $65,000
Joyce G. Maynard to John M. Abbott, Lot 44, H O Thornburg Division, Gideon District, $70,000
Jerry Schroyer to Brooke Elizabeth Debord et al., Lot E Block 8, Belford Division, Kyle District, $150,000
Albert Gene Byars et al. to Nicholas Scott Chinn, Block 240 Part Lot 23 (309 25th St) Parcel (28-1/3 x 70), Gideon District, no consideration
Ronald E Seldomridge Jr. to Devon Johnathon Selbee et al., Lot 215, Uplands Division, Gideon District, $81,600
Shawn Curtis King to Shawn Curtis King et al., Part Lot 5 Block 83, Kyle District, no consideration
Stephen F. Wallington et al. to Justin Michael Nolte, Lot O Part Lot N Block 55, Belford Division, Kyle District, $300,000
BEK Holdings LLC et al. to Bryan Scott Combs, Lot 96 Block 252, Highlawn Division, Gideon District, $160,000
Jacob Adkins et al. to Jose A. Almonte et al., Lot 3, Romar Court Division, Gideon District, $199,000
Carhud Properties LLC et al. to Bobby Lee Hensley, Part Block 267 Parcel Part Lot 16 Block 141, Gideon District, $175,000
Christopher Michael Anastasia et al. to Emma C. Karnes, Lot 109 Donald Avenue, Enslow Park Place Division, Gideon District, $110,000
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Brian Blicken Staff — NAJ LLC, Lt 12 944 27th Street, Gideon District, $262.81
G Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Brian Blocken Staff — NAJ LLC, Pt Lt 18 1114 26th St, Gideon District, $303.60
G Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Christiana Trust as Custodian, Lt 6-7 190 Sheppard ADN 154 Westview Ave, Guyandotte District, $3,500
G Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Elemental Resources LLC, Blk E Lt 1, Bung ADN Division, Gideon District, $1,800
G Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Elemental Resources LLC, Blk 318 Lt 3 (824 28th Street Huntington) Frasher Division, Gideon District, $558.50
G Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Elemental Resources LLC, Blk 318 Lt 3 (824 28th Street Huntington), Frasher Division, Gideon District, $558.50
Sandra Kay Holley to Gary Wayne Stanley, Parcel Davis Street, Gideon District, no consideration
G Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Hinson Investments, Blk 163 Lt 13 FR HM ADN (2003 Madison Ave), Kyle District, $1,100
Rent Collect Property Management LLC et al. to Jackson & Sons LLC, Woodside Place Division, Kyle District, $1,900,000
RERF LLC to Jacob Pelfrey, Lot 84 Block 64, Highlawn Division, Gideon District, $40,000
Dorval H. Donahoe II et al. to Lillie Bodie, Lot E Block 49, Belford Division, Kyle District, $196,000
Tony B. Szwilski et al. to Jameson Patrick McCarthy, Unit 1005 The St James, Gideon District, $126,000
David W. Leckie to Ahmed Kandeel, Lot 27, G’Dale Division, Gideon District, $55,000
Kelly A. McGuffin to Yunhui Xu, Lot 13 Braeside, Beverly Hills Division, Gideon District, $127,500
Jerry K. Maynard et al. to Raven A. Martin, Lot 1 Block 22, CK Johnston Division, Kyle District, $160,000
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Toney Atkins, Lt 95 (122 Cedar Street), Walnut Hills Division, Gideon District, $12,800
James M. Absten to Charles B. Slach Jr., Parcel, Walnut Hills Division, Gideon District, $15,000
Belinda Stambaugh et al. to Leckie Investments LLC, Part Lot 27 Block D (1917 Virginia Ve) Part Lot 26 Block D (1919 Virginia Ave) Lots 15-16 Block 39 (600 18th Street), Clemens Park & Burnett and Shore Division, Kyle District, $48,000
Daniel William Chaput to Andrea Hensler, Part Lot 14 Block 37, Kyle District, $64,500
Austin Pacleb to CB2OH Properties LLC, Part Lots 2-3 Block 46 Central City, Kyle District, $18,700
Tawna Johnson et al. to Tawna Johnson et al., Lot 1 Block 2 Parcel Adjacent, Altizer Place Division, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Harpies LLC et al. to Jenette Avila, Lot 17 Part Lot 18 Block 43, Kyle District, $20,000
Wiggins Central City Inc. to Mama Rolly LLC, Part Lots 17-20 22 All Lot 21 Block 87 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Hood Enterprises Inc. to Thomas Company, Unit No 620-4-B Belford Village Condominiums, Kyle District, $110,000
Carole Joy Garrison to Carol Sue Belcher, 0.10 acre Guyan Ave, Gideon District, $74,000
Gregory Beach to Carla Beach, Part Lots 19-22, Nickle Plate Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Franklin A Mullens III et al. to Franklin A Mullens III, Lot 124 Plat No 1, Holhurst Division, Gideon District, no consideration
James B. Rumbaugh et al. to Tia Renee Rumbaugh et al., Kyle District, no consideration
Kristi Short to Upgrowth Community Construction Inc., Part Block 329 H A Morrison Subdivision, Gideon District, $1,000
Carrie Tolliver et al. to Nathanael Edmunds, Lot 37, Forest Hills #2 Subdivision, Gideon District, $139,900
Samuel McKelvey Dick et al. to Hannah Nicole Rauhecker et al., Lot 36 Section 2, Enslow Park Place Subdivision, Gideon District, $214,000
Sara L. Earl to Colton Steel Tackett, Part Lot 10 Block 44, Kyle District, $114,800
Volusia Ventures LLC to Interests of Idaho LLC, Pt Lt 9 Beech Villa (1242 17th St.), Gideon District, $500
Rodney Rembert Jr. et al. to Harlan Wade Properties LLC, Lot 2, Kyle District, $54,500
Paul D. Lowe et al. to James E. Taylor, Part Lot 96, South Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Dewey L. Bocook Jr. et al. to Phillip W. Horn, Parcel Medley Fork of Four Pole Creek, Huntington Guyandotte District, $55,377
Harrison R. Tyree et al. to Culley G. Smith, Lot 19, Union Heights Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $7,200
Dawne Boukhemis to Homestead Place LLC, Lot 55, Emmons Court Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Property Connection LLC et al. to Homestead Place LLC, Lot 11, Dave Gideon Block 256 Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Property Connection LLC et al. to Homestead Place LLC, Lot 26, Miller Investments Co Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Rabah Boukhemis et al. to McVeigh Avenue LLC, Pt Lots 1-02 Block C, Bungalow Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Neighborgall Inc. to Ohio Valley Real Estate Company LLC, Pt Block 16 Fifth Street West, Kyle District, $550,000
Volusia Ventures LLC to Ricky L. Bennett et al., Pt Lt 33-34 Marc ADN (306 27th St W), Marc ADN Subdivision, Kyle District, $20,000
Charles Howard Peak Jr. Family Trust et al. to Chandos Howard Peak et al., Lots 69-71 Emmons Court, Gideon District, $125,000
Frank Fenton Cummings et al. to DNK Properties LLC, Lot 56 Plat 2, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, $60,000
Michael Eschleman to Paul E. Hazinski, Lot 88 Plat 2, Freeman Estates Subdivision, Kyle District, $80,000
Jennifer Strickland et al. to David Jones, Lot K Block 48, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, $145,000
James G. Cunningham et al. to Corey Lee Hatton, Lot 25 Pt Lot 24, Forest Hills #1 Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $101,000
Casey C. Hall to Christine M. Shoemaker, Lot 35, Arlington Subdivision, Gideon District, $119,000
Zachary Phillips Bell et al. to Alex Matuszkiewicz et al., Lot 27 Block 61, John Trenear Estate Subdivision, Kyle District, $110,000
Shelby E. Gibbs et al. to Shelby E. Gibbs et al., Parcel Pt Lot 14 Lot 14 Bridge Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to Early Rentals LLC, Pt Lots 1-2 Block 44, Kyle District, $10,000
David L. Randolph et al. to Scott Hutchison Enterprises INC, Pt Lot 12 Block 213, Gideon District, $250,000
Pervez Hai to Damon Steiding et al., Lot 111, East Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $70,000
Thomas D. Perry et al. to Joseph R. Terango, Pt Lots 1-3 Block 10, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $140,000
Donald G. Simms Jr et al. to Lewis Jones, Lot E Pt Lot F, VB Davis Subdivision, Gideon District, $27,000
Jerry W. Gray to Stephanie L. Gray, Lot 5 Block F, Southland Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $45,000
Joseph L. Collins et al. to Roccos Italian Specialty Foods Inc., Lot 3 Block 4 West End Reality Company Subdivision, Kyle District, $50,000
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly INC, Lot 17, Miller Investment Co Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lots 17-21 Inclusive Lot 19 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lots 21-25 Pt Lots 17-20 and 26 Block 87 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 26 Pt Lot 27 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Pt Lots 31-32 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 28 Pt Lot 27 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 15, Miller Investments CO Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Pt Lots 19-20 Block 31, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 24 Pt Lot 23 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Pt Lot 16 Block 34, Miller Investment CO Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 25 Pt Lot 24 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 22 Pt Lot 23 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Bernice Rollyson et al. to Mama Rolly LLC, Lot 16, Miller Investment Co Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
J3 Holdings LLC et al. to Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc., Pt Lot 507, Gideon District, $136,000
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Gary Lee Spears et al, Pt Lt 10 & 210 Buffington St., Gideon District, $2,700
Larry Michael McGuffin to MLH Investments LLC, Pt Lots 12-13 Block 4, Gideon District, $45,000
Glenna Vaughn et al. to Jose Aguirre, Lot 23, Dalton & Fredeking Subdivision, Gideon District, $12,500
Peggy R. Hensley to Denise J. Hensley, Pt Lots 2-3 Block 76, Kyle District, no consideration
Joseph Robert Terango et al. to 1250 Properties LLC, Lot N Block 28, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $75,000
Gregory Dillard to 1250 Properties LLC, Lot 22 Block 61 Central City, John Trenear Estate Subdivision, Kyle District, $92,500
Eden H. Hodges-McGuffin to Margaret A. Moore et al., Lot 130, Gideon District, $87,000
Jeanne Wagner et al to Sonia L. Jones et al., Lot 3, Gideon District, $27,500
Clark Brandon Brown to Reign Real Estate Development LLC, Pt Lots 16-17 Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $55,000
Larry J. Callicoat to Larry Basenback, Lot 23 Block 4, Holderby Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $27,500
Fast Change Lube and Oil Inc. to Oil Change Inc., Parcel ½ acre Tract 0.44 acre, City of Milton District, $653,473
Oil Change Inc. to National Retail Properties LP, 1.5 acre tract, City of Milton District, $507,246