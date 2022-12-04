Christopher D. Curry et al to Mary M. McLaughlin, Unit 202 Imperial House Condominiums, Gideon District, no consideration
Mary M. McLaughlin to Diana L. Curry et al, Unit 202 The Imperial House Condominium, Gideon District, no consideration
Anthony J. Stradwick et al to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Part Lots 104-105 Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon District, $47,600
Ashley Lockwood to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, 1,426 square feet 843 square feet WV Route 10, Gideon District, $66,300
Ashley Lockwood to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, 2,503 square feet 527 square feet, Gideon District, $64,600
Marcel D. Layne et al to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, 562 square feet 199 square feet, Gideon District, $25,000
Matthew B. Harper to Creed Warner et al, Lot 40 Plat 2, C H Freeman Estates Park Hills, Kyle District, $399,000
Everett Hannah Properties II LLC et al to Huntington WV 0422 LLC, 2.08 acres, Gideon District, $737,000
Lou Anne E. Donohew to Thomas Eugene West II et al, Lot 19 Woodard Terrace, Arlington, Gideon District, $180,000
Melissa D. Wolfe to Nicholas B. King et al, Parcel A Green Oak Drive, Gideon District, $137,000
Jennifer Strickland et al to Andrew K. Hetzer, Lot T Block 48, Belford, Kyle District, $175,900
Margaret E. Sullivan to Samuel C. Ransbottom, Lot 92 Norway Ave, Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $122,500
George W. Twohig et al to George W. Twohig et al, Lot 15 Block 17, Belford, Kyle District, no consideration
Wesley Shanholtzer et al to Sarah Williams, Lot 80 Section 4, Enslow Park Place, Gideon District, $156,000
Carl Bailey to Robert K. Ramsey Jr., Part Lot 14 Block 20, Kyle District, $94,000
Thomas R. Harrold to Jon T. True et al, Lot 203 Part Lots 202 204 Part Alley Plat 4, Holswade Park, Gideon District, $515,000
David G. Wolford et al to Robert Edward Johnson et al, Lot 11 Part Lot 10 Block 3 Jefferson Avenue, Midway Addition, Kyle District, $69,500
Hershel Marcum et al to Charles P. Schaffner, 23/100 acres Part Lot 57 Part Lots 57-59 Plat 2, Westview, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
WV Trustee Services LLC et al to Wells Fargo Bank National Association et al, Lot 23 Block 1, Holderby Addition, Gideon District, $24,070.53
Linda K. Eddins et al to Veronica Mims et al, Part Lots 21-22 Block 2, Riverview, Gideon District, $90,000
Chase A. Keffer to Amanda Eskew, Lot 30 Building 7, Seneca Ridge, Huntington Guyandotte District, $185,000
Janna Fenn to Shean Properties LLC, Lot 7, West Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $25,000
Violet Meadows et al to John D. Roth et al, Lot 137, Uplands, Gideon District, $80,000
William L. Grimes to Janet B. Grimes, Lot 36 Simpson Drive, Grandview Heights, Gideon District, no consideration
Merlyn A. Diddle et al to Jerry K. Maynard et al, Lot P Block 57, Belford, Kyle District, $150,000
Lloyd T. Hose et al to Jason Thomas Music et al, Lot 6 Part Block E, Gideon District, $65,000
PBR Development LLC et al to Jessica L Miller, Lots 1-3 Part Lot 4 All Lot 5 Part Lot 4 10th Street Block 61, Evans, Kyle District, $132,500
Molly Nichole Morgan et al to Kimberly Green, Lots 55-56 Part Lot 54, West Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $120,000
Kathleen A. Songer to Kathleen Songer Trustee et al, Lot 74 Part Lot 73 Plat 2, Holihurst, Gideon District, no consideration
Avinandan Mukherjee to Bhaswati Mukherjee, Lot 63, Stamford Park, Gideon District, no consideration
Roger B. Hamilton to James A. Mullins, Lot 41 Cottage Grove, Hollywood Place, Gideon District, $18,000
Pamela Gwen Simpkins to Whitney Anne Buckland et al, Part Lot 3 Block 127, Gideon District, no consideration
Jason Simpkins to Whitney Ann Buckland et al, Part Lot 3 Block 127, Gideon District, no consideration
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC et al to Yvonne Duff, Lot 303 Part Lots 302 304 Sycamore Street, Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $65,100
Stefan Schoeberlein et al to WV Cash Sale LLC, Lot 96, Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $33,300
Larry Basenback to Jeffrey Newman, Lot 23 Block A, Fairview, Kyle District, no consideration
David Martin to Breeze Properties LLC, Lots 139-141, Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $54,000
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al to MVB Bank Inc., Part Lots 68-69, South Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $52,250
Megan Smith et al to Phillip Dunn et al, PT Lots 33-34 Block 57 Central City, Kyle District, $94,000
Elbert Cole to Robert K. Douthat et al, 2 Parcels Lots 14-15 Block 288, Gideon District, $14,300
Ohio Valley Development Corporation to Barry Holdings LLC et al, Block 137 and Alley No 137, Kyle District, $2,400,000
David W. Humphreys Jr. to Lisa A. Humphreys, Lot 132 Plat No 1, Holihurst, Gideon District, no consideration
Sheila Rooks et al to Shawn Mullen, Parcel, Gideon District, no consideration
James F. Davis to Kristen L. Berry, Lot 162, Holihurst, Gideon District, $115,000
Jenna Bree Dolan Smith to Stephen Taylor Hood et al, Parcel 15 (0.69 AC) Parcel 16 (0.83 AC) Seneca Woods, Huntington Guyandotte District, $600,000
Capital Venture Corporation to Mat Equities LLC, Two Parcels 6th Ave, Gideon District, $1,200,000
Mina N. Mirzakhani to Steven M. Harris et al, Apartment NO 301 W of Whitaker Square East Condominium, Huntington Guyandotte District, $210, 410
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Shaddi Jamal Shanaa, LT 105-106 WAL HLS (129 Pine St), Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $4,500
Ronald R. Clark et al to Candy S. Farris, 2 Parcels Pats Branch, Huntington Guyandotte District, $60,000
Timothy Cornwell to Ashley D. Vannatter et al, Lot 7 Block 25, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $127,000
Fat Rose Rentals LLC et al to Fat Rose Rentals LLC, Lots 27-28 Chesterfield Avenue, Gideon District, no consideration
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development et al to Amber Roller, Lot 123-124 Part Lot 122, Hildacrest, Gideon District, no consideration
Andrea Davis et al to Figure Eight Properties LLC, Lot 12 Block 267, Highlawn, Gideon District, $50,000
Ellis Mona Jean et al to Willa M Ratliff et al, Apartment No 103 Whitaker Square West Condominium, Huntington Guyandotte District, $150,000
Shean Properties LLC to Andrew D. Politella et al, Lot 7, West Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $120,000
Jay Folse to Cole Swisher, Blk 68 Lt 4 (1146-46 ½ Jefferson Ave), Kyle District, $3,100
Board of Education of County Cabell West Virginia to Huntington Area Development Council, 3.818 acres, Gideon District, no consideration
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C., Lot 6 Part Lot 5, Woodside Place, Kyle District, no consideration
West Virginia Housing Development Fund to Timothy Hooker et al, Part Lots 10-11 Part Lots 9-10 Wilson Court, Miller-Wilson, Gideon District, no consideration
Bryan Scott Combs et al to Andrea Tucker, Part Lot 1 Block 34, Kyle District, $130,000
Carlena Jo Austin to Leena7 Properties LLC, Part Lot 18 Block No 3, Woodside Place, Kyle District, no consideration
Carlena Jo Austin to Leena7 Properties LLC, Parcel, Kyle District, no consideration
Carlena Jo Austin to Leena7 Properties LLC, Part Lots 18-19 Block 61, John Trenear Estate, Kyle District, no consideration
Nina L. Clark et al to Paul R. Ristow Jr., Lot 2 Block 1, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $90,000
Charles Bryan Bolling et al to R&H Holdings LLC, Lot 5 Part of Alley, Kyle District, $60,000
Larry M. Marcum to Marcum Rental Properties LLC, Part Lot 18 Block 60, John Trenear Estate, Kyle District, no consideration
The Ohio River Terminals Company LLC to Rubberlite Inc., 28.593 acres, Gideon District, no consideration
Davis & Dixon LLC et al to S&S Real Estate LLC, Lot 17 Block 91, Kyle District, no consideration
Kaja Holdings LLC to Jazz Up Indy Inc., Part Lots 8-9 Lincoln Place, Lincoln Place, Kyle District, $2,000
Lot 73 Block 253, Highlawn Extension, Gideon District, no consideration
Blade Creek Development LLC et al to Cortney Renee Queen, Lot 5 J M Cook Subdivision #2, Huntington Guyandotte District, $69,900
Simon D. Perry et al to Deloria Ann Curfman et al, Lot A Part Lot 212 Part Alley & 1317.75 square feet, Holswade Park, Gideon District, $422,000
Charles R. Stewart et al to Dustin L. Maynard, Lots 12-14 Block 161 Meredith and Neels Fairhomes Addition, Kyle District, $50,000
David J. Aftanas et al to Conrad D. Lester, Lot D, Poindexter, Gideon District, $133,000
Heath A. Jenkins et al to Innovative Land Properties LLC, 3 5/10 acres, Huntington Guyandotte District, $7,500
James R. Mayo et al to Persila Faith Mayo et al, Lot 7, JL Wards Harveytown, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Aaron A. McNearney et al to Rice Investments LLC, Part Lot 11 Block 63, Kyle District, $50,000
Christine Hannah Titus et al to Jordan Rae Harper et al, Lot 428, Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $145,500
Angela Cruz to Darlene Kay Wilkerson et al, Lot 7 C W Cammack and Others, Gideon District, $30,000
David Wade et al to Stewart Jordan, Lot 228, Ceramic, Gideon District, $100
WV Trustees Services LLC et al to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2, Lot 115 Part Lot 114, Arlington Addition, Gideon District, $83,000
Lori Jenkins to Lori Jenkins, Part Lots 47-48, Union Heights, Gideon District, no consideration
A to Z Holdings LLC et al to Thomas Rahn et al, Part Lots 653-654, Arlington Addition, Gideon District, $97,000
Roget Edward Greene et al to Melba Misae Kelly et al, Part Lot 14 Block 354, Gideon District, $28867
John A. Chafin to Nathan Korne et al, Lot A, Arlington Addition, Gideon District, $105,000
Patrick L. Reed Sr. et al to Constance L. Beaty, Lot K Block 24, Kyle District, $110,000
Debra Lee Allen et al to NCP Sigma LLC, Part Lot 7 Block 162, Gideon District, $290,000
Anthony Robert Lee to Lee & Sons Rentals LLC, Part Lots 262-263, Walnut Hills, Gideon District, no consideration
Walton Properties LLC et al to Denise Duncan, Lot 19 Block 19, Belford Extension, Kyle District, $187,950
Andrew Myers I et al to Justin M Joyner, PT Lot 56, Grandview #1, Kyle District, $195,000
Patricia S. Patterson to Marsha Kombo, Lot 12 Block 3, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $115,000
Daniel J. Ricks to Calvin Murphy et al, Lot 18, Cedar Grove, Gideon District, $135,000