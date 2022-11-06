Kenneth B. Keen et al. to Kaitlyn Martin, Lot 23 Block 141 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to SDR Residential Contracting and Preservation LLC, Lot 25 Block 80 Central City, Kyle District, $15,000
Christopher Dewese et al. to Ryan Christianson et al., Lot 103 Part Lot 104 Plat 2, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, $243,445
Hinson Investments LLC et al. to SDR Residential Contracting and Preservation LLC, Lot 9 S W Johnston Estate, Kyle District, $7,000
MP2 LLC et al. to Jonathan Ryan Stowers et al., Part Lots 14-15 Block 23 Cole & Crane Plat Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $102,000
Eugenia Roland et al. to Jason Michael Roland et al., Lots 129-130, East Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
B&D Realty LLC et al. to Robert B. Gleason et al., Part Lots 8-9 Block 164, Gideon District, no consideration
David Ray et al. to John A. Gleason, Part Lots 8-9 Block 164, Gideon District, $300,000
Volusia Ventures LLC to Star Chambers Defense Force LLC, Blk 351 LT D, Davis Subdivision, Gideon District, $2,500
City of Huntington land Bank Fast Track Authority to Paul E. Preece, Lot P, Neel Realy & Improvement Company Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $500
Frederick Smith et al. to Charmarie Elaine Doss et al., Lot 3 Block 254, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $850,000
Freddie M. Wilkerson Sr. to Tasha L. Jackson, Lot 178, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon District, $100,000
Agnes Ellen Lambert to Danny Ray Clay, Parcel 33 x 90 feet Block 328, Gideon District, $60,000
Kimberly Semple et al. to Julia A. Spivak, Lot 22 Block 4, Riverview Subdivision, Gideon District, $150,000
Self-Help Ventures Fund et al. to Hugo Fernando Reyna-Bravo, Pt Lot 11 Parcel Norwood, Gideon District, $50,000
William H. Jarrell Jr et al. to James Duckworth, Lot 325 Plat 1 Holswade Park Extension, Gideon District, $120,000
Sunshine State Investment Groups LLC to Star Chambers Defense Force LLC, Blk 227 Pt Lt 9 2344 10th Ave, Gideon District, $2,500
B. Kenneth Fetty et al. to Michael Duncan et al., Lot 38 H.O. Thornburg Subdivision, Gideon District, $10,000
Carlton D. Bailey et al. to Jose De Jesus Lopez-Tavarez et al., Part Lot 14 Block 20 Second Street, Kyle District, $37,000
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Flow with Opportunity LLC, 46 x 165 (420 Main St.), Gideon District, $3,000
Kimberly J. Black to Joseph D. Black, Lot 1 Part Lot 2, Forest Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $120,000
Jo Ann Miller et al. to Samantha Towne, Lots 8-12, Rosemont Place Subdivision, Gideon District, $106,000
Chelsey Nicole Ayers-White et al. to Andrew J. Looney, 9,000 square feet Ricketts Road, Woodsland Subdivision, Gideon District, $300,000
Rose M. Kuhm et al. to Christopher P. Stephan et al., Lot 36, East Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $90,000
Burl J. Edwards to Kathlene Applegate, Lot B Town of Guyandotte, Gideon District, no consideration
Jeffrey S. Earl et al. to Isaias Mendoza, 3 Parcels 9200 square feet 62/100 acre 0.61 acre Parcel Four Pole Creek, Gideon District, $16,000
Carl F. McComas et al. to James Milton Reynolds et al., Lot 8-R Grand View Subdivision No 2 Whitaker Hill, Kyle District, $700,000
Stephen Songer et al. to Michael V. Adkins et al., 1.271 acres North Woodview Drive, Huntington Guyandotte District, $1,025,000
Rebecca Stanley to Jesse Beaman, Parcel (25 x 150 feet) Lombardy Addition, Gideon District, $30,000
Jason D. Napier et al. to Stephen G. Fairchild, Lot 55 Plat No 2, Duneden Subdivision, Gideon District, $140,000
DBS & T Incorporated to Tabitha Rowell, Part Lots 15-16 Block 351, Gideon District, $120,000
James H. McClain et al. to James H. McClain et al., 6,624 square feet Davis Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Janice Levine et al. to LCL Properties of Huntington LLC, Part of Lots 12-14 Block 156 Part Fourteenth Street Part Former Second Avenue, Gideon District, no consideration
Harmony Duffield to James Harrison Rapp, Parcel Nickel Plate First Division, Gideon District, no consideration
Independence Bank Executor et al. to Jimmie McCoy Revocable Living Trust, Lot 309 Part Lot 310, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Arthur Berry Napier to Jamie Buxton, Lot 28 Block 86 Monroe Avenue, Central City Subdivision, $11,000
Teresa Y. Combs to Belinda J. Gibson et al., 1/2 acre, Huntington Guyandotte District, $60,000
Bertie Ann Rice et al. to Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc., Part Lot 504, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $125,000
Douglas M. Hinds et al. to Roderick Upchurch et al., Parcel Block 126, Gideon District, no consideration
Brandon Byrd et al. to Michael Ramsey, Lot 4 Block A, Highland Court Subdivision, Gideon District, $75,000
Lisa R. Wilson to Margaret Elizabeth Sullivan, Part Lots 13-14 Block 108, Gideon District, $134,900
Heather McClane to Nicholas Hughley, Lot 269, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon District, $13,140
Andrew S. Zettle to Lea Gray, Lot 6, Chancellor Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $299,900
Hope L. Porter to Morgan Stickler et al., Part Lot 68 Plat 2, Freeman Estates Subdivision, Kyle District, $215,00
Community Loan Servicing LLC to U.S. Bank Trust National Association et al., Lot 4 Block 3, Riverview Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Mary Ruth Staerker et al. to Christopher M. Estrada et al., Lot 9 Emmons Court, Gideon District, $115,000
Patricia Poore Justice et al. to Pheonix LLC, Lot 98 Plat No 2, Holihurst Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $80,000
Gary Sawyers Jr. et al. to Kalin D. Byrd et al., Lot 163, Roland Park Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $1,000
Angela Kay Lane to William T. Lane Jr, Lot 13 Part Lot 12 Block 19, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration