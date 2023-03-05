Mary Beth Biederman to Edward Eugene Pauley et al, Lot 303 Part Lot 302, Holswade Park Subdivision, Gideon District, $269,000
CSL Properties LLC to Kinney David Washington Estate, Lot 17 Willewil Hrights, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $40,000
WV Family Support and Rehabilitation Services Inc. to A.N.T. Recovery LLC, Parcel Twelfth Ave, Gideon District, no consideration
WV Trustee Services LLC et al. to WBL SPO LLC, Part Lots 16-18 Block 22 Central City, Kyle District, $90,000
Angela S Brumfield et al. to TSAC Development LLC, Part Lots 6-7 Block 13 West Second Street, Kyle District, $50,000
Terry Clay Turner to Gregory D Beals et al., Lot 2, Stamford Park Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $520,000
Regina Pelfrey et al. to Paul David McFeeley Jr, Lot 7 (0.56 acre) J D Johnson Estate, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Michael H Cade et al. to Ryan Seidewitz, Lot 115, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $118,000
Ronnie Myers et al. to Leckie Investments LLC, 4.7 acres Parcel, Gideon District, $50,000
Renna Flo Stamper et al. to Michael Adkins Reality Group LLC, Parcel, Gideon District, $6,000
Elizabeth M Graham et al. to Gumercinda Flores et al., Lot 13 Block 353, Gideon District, $45,000
Sonja C Vital et al. to Sonja C Vital, Part of Block 80, Kyle District, no consideration
G Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Catherine Beter, Blk 27 LT 19 (634 Washington Ave), Kyle District, $50
G Russell Rollyson Jr Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Sunshine State Investment Group LLC, LT 4 D & F Sub (520 Richmond Street), Gideon District, $700
G Russell Rollyson Jr Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Alan Roby, LT 73 RIV View, Gideon District, $1,501
G Russell Rollyson Jr Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al. to Sunshine State Investment Group LLC, Lt 50 (240 6th Ave W Huntington), Kyle District, $3,000
Saber Holdings LLC et al. to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Temporary Construction Easement 502 Square Feet, Gideon District, $3,100
Ashley Lockwood to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Noncontrolled access right of way 287 square feet & temporary construction easement 109 square feet, Gideon District, $4,500
Joseph M Hussen et al. to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, noncontrolled access right of way 122 square feet & temporary construction easement 270square feet, Gideon District, $9,160
Rena Skeens et al. to Kimberly Barrow, Lot 103, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $87,000
J Roger Smith LLC to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Temporary construction easement 89 square feet, Gideon District, $1,000
Gordon D Jones et al. to Gordon D Jones et al, Lot 310 Part Lots 263 309, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
WB Equities III LLC to Marshall University Board of Governors, PT Lot 3 Block 199, Gideon District, no consideration
WV Cash Sale LLC et al. to Fat Rose Rentals LLC, Lot 96, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $75,900
Gang Chen et al. to Bill J Hawks, Lot 78 Fine Foot Strip Adjoining the Rear of Lot, Hildacrest Subdivision, Gideon District, $58,000
Norman H Fenn et al. to Brendan A Fenn et al., Lots 100-101 Whitaker Hill, Willow Glen Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
David Stepp to Peggy Ann Jean Stepp, Lots 21-23 Block K, Southland Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Hannah Elizabeth Allinder to John Patrick Harris et al., Lot 7 Section B, Highland Court Subdivision, Gideon District, $130,000
Louise Lister et al. to Greg Isaacs et al., Lot 277 Part Lot 276, Arlington Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Lykins Enterprises LLC et al. to Ramon Martin, Lot 3 Block 264, Azel Meadows, Gideon District, $6,000
Jared S Colker to Laura Gluade, Unit No 1103 St James, Gideon District, $181,500
Jennifer A Rogal et al. to Jamie Rogal, Lot 46 Block D, Clemens Park Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Michael Zuliani II to Savage Properties LLC, Lot C Block 5, Johnston’s Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $132,000
Jimmie Lee Smith Jr to Jeremy Martin Daniels, Lot 31 Block J, Southland Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $33,000
City of Living LLC et al. to Caleb J Roberts et al., Lot 42 Block 272, Gideon District, $78,000
Bruce Keeney II et al. to Green Valley Properties Inc, Lot 252, Walnut Hills Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $22,000
Willard J Corns to Green Valley Properties Inc et al., Lot 14 Part Lot 13, Kyle District, $6,000
Betty L Martin-Baker et al. to David Martin, Lot 207, Walnut Hills Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Open Door Baptist Church to Vincent Early et al., Lot 10 Block 151, Neel’s Fairhome Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $5,000
Stephen B Reed to Craig Steven Carpenter II, Lots 6-7 Plat No 2, Westview Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $155,000
Diane F Williams to A&M Hines Properties LLC, Lot 1 Block 3, Midway Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $26,000
Michael Higgs et al. to Dean Properties, Part Lots 2-3 Block 2, Lombardy Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $86,000
Prestera Center for Mental Health Services Inc to 20 Maple Lane LLC, Lot 1 Block 179, Gideon District, $27,500
Scott Allen Fraley to Belinda Stambaugh, Part Lot 14 Block 2, Riverview Subdivision, Gideon District, $5,000
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 50 240 6th Avenue W, Kyle District, $2,500
Isaias Mendoza to Adulam LLC, Lot 4 Block 190 Lot 16, Lockbill and Davis Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Isaias Mendoza et al. to Adulam LLC, Lot 12 Block 127 Central City Parcel 2 PT Lot 18-19 Block 79 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
CSX Transportation Inc to Marshall University Board of Governors, See Deed for Complete Legal Description, Gideon District, no consideration
Tracy Kaye Stanley to Angela E Mairs, Lot 2, Roach Subdivision, Gideon District, $78,500
Stanley C Mathis et al. to Phoenix LLC, Lot 51 Part Lot 52, South Walnut Hills Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $80,000
Robin Scott to Madison Faith Shuler, Lot 8 Block 54, Brandenbury Subdivision, Kyle District, $294,500
Marisol Martinez et al. to Marisol Martinez, 3,679.66 sq ft (219 Davis St), Gideon District, no consideration
Isaac Longfellow to Rachel J Lake, Lot 6 Section 3, Enslow Park Place Subdivision, Gideon District, $117,000
Logan M Lawrence et al. to Melanie Paige Stila et al., Lot 148 Part Lot 147, Forest Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $156,000
Nancy D Sullivan to Kevin Eugene Partlow et al., Part Lot 2 All Lot 3, Holdberry Subdivision, Gideon District, $123,000
Michael A Mott et al. to Phillip Jones et al., Part Lot G Plat No 6, Westview Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $180,000
United Bank Inc to 1845 LLC, Lot 4 Block 7, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $20,000
Team G LLC et al. to Agnes Lambert, Part Lot 4 Block 76, Kyle District, $110,000
Gifford D Perdue to Walton Properties LLC, Part Lots 11-12 Block 108, Gideon District, $120,000
Luis Denicola to Dennis Sanchez, Part Lots 12-13 Block 121, Woodlawn Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Judith Kozlowski et al. to Joshua Ross et al., Lot 7 Part Lot 53, Hildacrest Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Andrew Slayton to Culley Glen Junior Smith, Part Lot 42 Block 319, Gideon District, $2,000
Travis Hodges to Stephanie Hodges, Unit 1008 The St James, Gideon District, no consideration
Prophetic Miracle Ministry Inc to William D Romans Trustee et al., see deed for complete legal description, Gideon District, no consideration
Gerrit Kimmey to Anna Kimmey, Lot 117, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Gerrit Kimmey to Sylvia Kimmey, Lot 17, Holswade Park Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Cecil D Bates et al. to Billy Joe Jordan, Lot 7 Block D, Southland Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $14,000
Thomas Edward Hosey Executor et al. to Majo LLC, Lots 18 24, Elmhurst Subdivision, Kyle District, $14,000
Constance Sue Kirk et al. to Jacquelyn Lewis Pilet et al., Lot 38, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Gideon District, $139,900
Seneca Trustees Inc et al. to Tyler Christian, Lot 7, Charleston Terrace Subdivision, Gideon District, $78,453.40
Yunhui Xu to XT Properties LLC, Lot 13, Braeside Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Debra Lee Allen Successor Trustee et al. to NCP Sigma LLC, Lot 5, Marion Court Subdivision, Gideon District, $34,830
Debra Lee Allen Successor Trustee et al. to MCP Sigma LLC, Part Lots 19-21 Block 291, Gideon District, $97,470
Tara Anne Dyer et al. to James E Leach III et al., Lot 8 Block 102, Gideon District, $100,000
Leslie Hess to Christopher M Stevens, Lots 100-102, Azel Meadows Forest Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $125,000
William Leonard Chaffins et al. to Bahay Rentals LLC, Lot 63 Section 4, Enslow Park Place Subdivision, Gideon District, $57,000
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Philip Bright Jr et al., Lot 6 Part Lot 5 Block 30, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $44,000
Jennifer Wheeler et al. to Julie Krieger, Lot 4, Roland Park Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $74,000
Seneca Trustees Inc et al. to Metropolitan Life, Lot 2 Baer Street, Gideon District, $45,000
Tessa R Galloway to William H Galloway III, Lot 68, Hildacrest Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Lisa A Alexander et al. to Charles Henry Taylor, 0.718 acre, Norway Heights Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $347,000
Jasmine Mendoza et al. to Adulam LLC, Lots 78-80 Town of Guyandotte, Russell Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Isaias Mendoza to Adulam LLC, Parcel Arthur Avenue, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Isaias Mendoza et al. to Adulam LLC, Parcel (9475 square feet) Parcel (7200 square feet) Arthur Avenue, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
James Paul Ryan Fox to Daydreamers Holdings LLC, Pt Lot 25 City of Huntington, Neel Reality & Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
James Paul Ryan Fox to Daydreamers Holdings LLC, Lot 7-8 Altizer Avenue, Cunningham and Davis Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
James Paul Ryan Fox to Daydreamers Holdings LLC, Lot 30 Norway Ave, Carson Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Marilyn K Fox to James Paul Ryan Fox, Lot 24 Block 36, Neel Realty & Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
James Paul Ryan Fox to Daydreamers Holdings LLC, Lot 24 Block 264 Trenton Place, Kyle District, no consideration
Larry Allen Bias et al. to Ronald Lee Bias, Lot 15 Block 3, Williams Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $14,133
Viking Spirits & Distilling LLC et al. to Justified Ventures LLC, Lots 16-18 Block 32, Kyle District, $8,000
Steven D Saxton et al. to Oea Real Estate LLC, Lots 6-8 Block 201, Hughes Subdivision, Gideon District, $31,800
Kerry E Adkins Trustee to Property Professional Inc, Lot 59, Marcum Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $10,083
Michael Walker to Huntington City Mission Inc, Part Lot 12 Block 122, Gideon District, $232,000
Albert J Lynch Jr et al. to Mark Louis Mansour, Part Lot 307, Arlington Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $70,000