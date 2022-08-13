William F. Slone et al to Mary Bowen et al, Lot 14 Block F Frampton Place, Kyle District, $73,000
Alexia Sheffield to Jeremiah Loftis et al, Part Lot 5 Block 223, Gideon District, $5,000
Garth A. Mariani II et al to John Michael Dangelo et al, Lots 76-78, Huntington Guyandotte District, $30,000
Jill Barber to Tommy Lee Chaffin Jr. et al, Lot 17 Block A, Gideon District, $49,900
Leanna Canup to Alexendra J. Monday, Part Lots 1-2 Block 134, Gideon District, $168,000
Frederick P. Graham et al to Lee Vanhorn et al, Parcel C Shockey Drive, Kyle District, $271,000
Hinson Investments LLC et al to Lisa A Smith, Block 1 Lot 4 Part Lot 3, Kyle District, $5,873
Aaron Cremeans et al to BQ&L Properties LLC, Part Lots 35-36, Gideon District, no consideration
Calvin Babcock to Dawn Credeur, Lot 6, Huntington Guyandotte District, $92,500
Vickie Frisby et al to Mary Beth Darby, Part Lots 1-3 Block 88 Central City, Kyle District, $6,200
Ashley E. Adkins to Faith Hurula, Lot 25 Emmons Court, Gideon District, $219,000
Koltin B. Marquart et al to Gabriel Cole McKee et al, Part Lots 1-2 Block 81, Kyle District, $238,000
Kenneth Basil Asbury et al to 202112WY-21 LLC, Part Block 329, Gideon District, $25,000
Mahala Spurlock to Alanna B. Cushing, Part Lots 1-2 Block 48, Kyle District, $150,000
Gary Salmons et al to Joshua Luke Salmons et al, Lot 41 Block 256, Gideon District, $55,000
Mohammed Ferdjallah et al to Garry A Stutts et al, Part Lots 6-7 Block 108 10th Street, Gideon District, $68,500
Midfirst Bank to Pervez Hai, Lot 111, Gideon District, $35,200
Matthew A. Davis to Delma L. Sowards et al, Lot 25, Gideon District, $22,000
Phillip A. Jones et al to Melissa White, Lot 180, Gideon District, $40,000
WV Trustee Services LLC et al to Universal Holdings LLC, Lot 2 Block 160, Gideon District, $110,001
Vonda Meadows Freeland to Lori Jenkins, Lot 48, Gideon District, $21,000
Roger B. Hamilton to Roru Investments LLC, Part Lots 13-14 Block 128, Gideon District, $114,900
John Randolph Potts et al to Michael Tyrone Spotts, Lots 43-44 Block 182, Gideon District, no consideration
