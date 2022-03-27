Brenda Bocook to Keith Carter, Lot 12 Block B Frampton Place, Kyle District, $38,500
Kendra L. Hanshaw to Emily Adkins, Lots 29-30 Block 80 Central City, Kyle District, $117,000
Billy Lee Allen Jr. et al to Sheila Scott, Pt Lots 4-6 with 10-foot private alley 11th Avenue, Gideon District, no consideration
Michael A. McCormick et al to Joseph Shuler, Pt Lots 13-14 Block 107, Gideon District, $184,540
Donald Junior Collins et al to Stephen Talmadge Stacks et al, Lot 15 Black 63 John Trenear Estate, Kyle District, $71,900
James Dwayne Bates et al to Keith Andrew Bates, two parcels Buffington Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Carlene R. McCormick to Tamara Gardner et al, Lot 126 Boulevard Place, Gideon District, $5,000
Michelle R. Comer to Heidi Berns, Lot J Block 8, Kyle District, $236,000
Arthur J. Battista to Andrew Slayton, Pt Lot 42 Block 319, Gideon District, $6,000
Diane F. Williams et al to Diane F. Williams, Lot 1 Block 3 Midway Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
James Overby to Bobbie Bidinger, 2,805 ft parcel Medley Fork, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
James Overby to Bobbie Bidinger, Lot 50x195 Harvey Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
James Overby to Bobbie Bidinger, parcel Overby Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Krystal B. Alexander et al to Krystal B. Alexander, Lot 243 Part Lots 242 244 Arlington Addition, Gideon District, no consideration
Matthew Misbach to David James Marcum Sr., Lot 74, Gideon District, $67,500
Theresa Gwinn et al to Nathan Christopher Miller, part Lots 53 55 Lot 54 Midway Terrace Addition, Gideon District, $66,000
Andrew Wayne Ely et al to Rachel King, Lot 1, Gideon District, $75,000
NR Deed LLC to Nicole A. McCarty, Lot 82 Norwood Addition, Gideon District, $113,500
Marco M. Custodio to Robert Franklin Ramsey et al, Lots 99-100, Kyle District, $226,500
Sharon Adkins et al to Anna Rexanne Finley et al, Lot 10 Block 60 John Trenar Estate, Kyle District, no consideration
Anna Rexanne Finley et al to Robert Cupp et al, Lot 7 Block 5, Kyle District, no consideration
Mary J. Welch et al to Tyler Marshall Bateman, Lot 306 part Lot 305 Ricketts Place and Fairfax Court, Gideon District, $193,000
Robert W. Perry et al to Solomon Wilburn, Pt Lots 6-7 Block 198, Gideon District, $16,000
Dustin A. Fuller et al to Sebastian Morris, Part Lot 1 Block 135, Gideon District, $140,000
Mark Brewster to Matthew Greg Morgan, Lot 30 Section 2 Enslow Park Place, Gideon District, $154,000
Chad Collier to Christopher Ray Wolfe, Lot 46 Hollywood Place, Gideon District, $34,000
Michael Ray Cooper et al to Katheryn S. Little, Part Lots F-G Block 252, Gideon District, no consideration
Michael S. Cunningham et al to Natalie Sheets et al, Lot 33, Gideon District, $103,000
WV Trustee Services LLC et al to Wilburn Carrigan Jr., Lot 11 Block 127 Central City, Kyle District, $14,701
Joshua A. Gill et al to Brittany Sasson, Lot 9 Block 54, Kyle District, $299,000
Kevin Snook to Anthony Patrick, Lot 4, Gideon District, $20,000
David K. Sowards to Sherrie Lee Bagley, Lot 16, Kyle District, $72,000
Tonya L. Holley to Kaya Pham, Pt Lot 14 Block 20 Huntington, Kyle District, $90,000
Sherrie L. Bagley to Johnathon R. McGranahan, Pt Lots 10-11 Block 59 Central City, Kyle District, $85,000
Stewart K. Farley et al to Joshua L. Maynard, Lots 88-89 Pt Lot 90, Gideon District, $56,200
State of West Virginia to City of Huntington, parcel (6.24 acres) 0.71 acre, Kyle District, no consideration
Pill and Pill PLLC et al to West Virginia Housing Development Fund, Lot 17 Block 15 Cole and Crane Plat, Huntington Guyandotte District, $61,746.72
Robert S. Lieving et al to Clark Trainor et al, Lot 11, Gideon District, $35,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sharon Whitmore, Lot 5, Kyle District, $65,000
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, Blk C Pt Lt 4, Gideon District, $30
Robert L. Matthews et al to Solomon Wilburn, Lot 353, Gideon District, $3,000
Rebecca Faye Galli et al to Tiffany Rachelle Hensley et al, Lot 91 Section 2, Huntington Guyandotte District, $3,500
GBSI INC et al to Costa Apostolakis, Lot 32 Block 81 Central City, Kyle District, $90,000
Rhonda A. Layne et al to Michael Layne et al, Parcel, Kyle District, no consideration
Vinod Miriyala et al to Katrina Rowe, Lot 31, Huntington Guyandotte District, $325,000
Hope Eternal Ministries Corp to Edward Wood, Lot 37 Part Lot 38, Gideon District, $12,110.22
Gulshan Kumar to Rajni Rani, Lot 4 Pt Lot 5 Block 69, Kyle District, no consideration
Gulshan Kumar to Rajni Rani, Pt Lot 6 Block 37, Kyle District, no consideration
Gulshan Kumar to Rajni Rani, Lot 18 Block B Southside Addition, Gideon District, no consideration
Judy Lynn Vance et al to Alyssa Dawn Vance, Lot 1, Gideon District, $12,500
Well Spring Housing LLC et al to DTG Property 004 LLC, Lot 4 Block 353, Gideon District, $30,000
Ronald E. Prater et al to Cabell Huntington Hospital INC, Lot 31 Block 2 Holderby Addition, Gideon District, $75,000
Murshid Latif to Lydia Sullivan, Unit 614-3-A Belford Village Condominium, Kyle District, $85,700
Amy Kovanda to Logan Mackall Clark, Lot 15 Block 18 Belford Extension, Kyle District, $200,000
Pillar Energy LLC to Joseph Gordon Pennington et al, 2.05 acres, Gideon District, $2,528.56
John Armstead et al to Melissa Samples, 2400 square feet, Kyle District, $5,305.95
Houtz Real Estate CO LLC to Debbie H. Floyd, see document, Kyle District, no consideration
Houtz Real Estate CO LLC to Stacy E. Sams, see document, Kyle District, no consideration
Donna R. Wisley et al to Arthur Girdwood, Lot 32 Braeside, Gideon District, $164,400
Walter Joe Stowers Jr. et al to Mallory A. Price et al, Part Lots 25-28 Norway Heights Addition, Gideon District, $241,900
Hootie LLC et al to A M Clark Properties LLC, Lot 2 Block 102, Gideon District, $720,000