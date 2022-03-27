The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Brenda Bocook to Keith Carter, Lot 12 Block B Frampton Place, Kyle District, $38,500

Kendra L. Hanshaw to Emily Adkins, Lots 29-30 Block 80 Central City, Kyle District, $117,000

Billy Lee Allen Jr. et al to Sheila Scott, Pt Lots 4-6 with 10-foot private alley 11th Avenue, Gideon District, no consideration

Michael A. McCormick et al to Joseph Shuler, Pt Lots 13-14 Block 107, Gideon District, $184,540

Donald Junior Collins et al to Stephen Talmadge Stacks et al, Lot 15 Black 63 John Trenear Estate, Kyle District, $71,900

James Dwayne Bates et al to Keith Andrew Bates, two parcels Buffington Street, Gideon District, no consideration

Carlene R. McCormick to Tamara Gardner et al, Lot 126 Boulevard Place, Gideon District, $5,000

Michelle R. Comer to Heidi Berns, Lot J Block 8, Kyle District, $236,000

Arthur J. Battista to Andrew Slayton, Pt Lot 42 Block 319, Gideon District, $6,000

Diane F. Williams et al to Diane F. Williams, Lot 1 Block 3 Midway Addition, Kyle District, no consideration

James Overby to Bobbie Bidinger, 2,805 ft parcel Medley Fork, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

James Overby to Bobbie Bidinger, Lot 50x195 Harvey Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

James Overby to Bobbie Bidinger, parcel Overby Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration

Krystal B. Alexander et al to Krystal B. Alexander, Lot 243 Part Lots 242 244 Arlington Addition, Gideon District, no consideration

Matthew Misbach to David James Marcum Sr., Lot 74, Gideon District, $67,500

Theresa Gwinn et al to Nathan Christopher Miller, part Lots 53 55 Lot 54 Midway Terrace Addition, Gideon District, $66,000

Andrew Wayne Ely et al to Rachel King, Lot 1, Gideon District, $75,000

NR Deed LLC to Nicole A. McCarty, Lot 82 Norwood Addition, Gideon District, $113,500

Marco M. Custodio to Robert Franklin Ramsey et al, Lots 99-100, Kyle District, $226,500

Sharon Adkins et al to Anna Rexanne Finley et al, Lot 10 Block 60 John Trenar Estate, Kyle District, no consideration

Anna Rexanne Finley et al to Robert Cupp et al, Lot 7 Block 5, Kyle District, no consideration

Mary J. Welch et al to Tyler Marshall Bateman, Lot 306 part Lot 305 Ricketts Place and Fairfax Court, Gideon District, $193,000

Robert W. Perry et al to Solomon Wilburn, Pt Lots 6-7 Block 198, Gideon District, $16,000

Dustin A. Fuller et al to Sebastian Morris, Part Lot 1 Block 135, Gideon District, $140,000

Mark Brewster to Matthew Greg Morgan, Lot 30 Section 2 Enslow Park Place, Gideon District, $154,000

Chad Collier to Christopher Ray Wolfe, Lot 46 Hollywood Place, Gideon District, $34,000

Michael Ray Cooper et al to Katheryn S. Little, Part Lots F-G Block 252, Gideon District, no consideration

Michael S. Cunningham et al to Natalie Sheets et al, Lot 33, Gideon District, $103,000

WV Trustee Services LLC et al to Wilburn Carrigan Jr., Lot 11 Block 127 Central City, Kyle District, $14,701

Joshua A. Gill et al to Brittany Sasson, Lot 9 Block 54, Kyle District, $299,000

Kevin Snook to Anthony Patrick, Lot 4, Gideon District, $20,000

David K. Sowards to Sherrie Lee Bagley, Lot 16, Kyle District, $72,000

Tonya L. Holley to Kaya Pham, Pt Lot 14 Block 20 Huntington, Kyle District, $90,000

Sherrie L. Bagley to Johnathon R. McGranahan, Pt Lots 10-11 Block 59 Central City, Kyle District, $85,000

Stewart K. Farley et al to Joshua L. Maynard, Lots 88-89 Pt Lot 90, Gideon District, $56,200

State of West Virginia to City of Huntington, parcel (6.24 acres) 0.71 acre, Kyle District, no consideration

Pill and Pill PLLC et al to West Virginia Housing Development Fund, Lot 17 Block 15 Cole and Crane Plat, Huntington Guyandotte District, $61,746.72

Robert S. Lieving et al to Clark Trainor et al, Lot 11, Gideon District, $35,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sharon Whitmore, Lot 5, Kyle District, $65,000

G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, Blk C Pt Lt 4, Gideon District, $30

Robert L. Matthews et al to Solomon Wilburn, Lot 353, Gideon District, $3,000

Rebecca Faye Galli et al to Tiffany Rachelle Hensley et al, Lot 91 Section 2, Huntington Guyandotte District, $3,500

GBSI INC et al to Costa Apostolakis, Lot 32 Block 81 Central City, Kyle District, $90,000

Rhonda A. Layne et al to Michael Layne et al, Parcel, Kyle District, no consideration

Vinod Miriyala et al to Katrina Rowe, Lot 31, Huntington Guyandotte District, $325,000

Hope Eternal Ministries Corp to Edward Wood, Lot 37 Part Lot 38, Gideon District, $12,110.22

Gulshan Kumar to Rajni Rani, Lot 4 Pt Lot 5 Block 69, Kyle District, no consideration

Gulshan Kumar to Rajni Rani, Pt Lot 6 Block 37, Kyle District, no consideration

Gulshan Kumar to Rajni Rani, Lot 18 Block B Southside Addition, Gideon District, no consideration

Judy Lynn Vance et al to Alyssa Dawn Vance, Lot 1, Gideon District, $12,500

Well Spring Housing LLC et al to DTG Property 004 LLC, Lot 4 Block 353, Gideon District, $30,000

Ronald E. Prater et al to Cabell Huntington Hospital INC, Lot 31 Block 2 Holderby Addition, Gideon District, $75,000

Murshid Latif to Lydia Sullivan, Unit 614-3-A Belford Village Condominium, Kyle District, $85,700

Amy Kovanda to Logan Mackall Clark, Lot 15 Block 18 Belford Extension, Kyle District, $200,000

Pillar Energy LLC to Joseph Gordon Pennington et al, 2.05 acres, Gideon District, $2,528.56

John Armstead et al to Melissa Samples, 2400 square feet, Kyle District, $5,305.95

Houtz Real Estate CO LLC to Debbie H. Floyd, see document, Kyle District, no consideration

Houtz Real Estate CO LLC to Stacy E. Sams, see document, Kyle District, no consideration

Donna R. Wisley et al to Arthur Girdwood, Lot 32 Braeside, Gideon District, $164,400

Walter Joe Stowers Jr. et al to Mallory A. Price et al, Part Lots 25-28 Norway Heights Addition, Gideon District, $241,900

Hootie LLC et al to A M Clark Properties LLC, Lot 2 Block 102, Gideon District, $720,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you