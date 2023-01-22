David W Humphreys Jr to Lisa A Humphreys, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
NR Deed LLC to WVA-WO LLC, Blk 253 LT 88, Gideon District, no consideration
NR Deed LLC to WVA-WO LLC, Blk 39 LT 18 PT 19 342-42 ½ 4th Ave Huntington, Kyle District, no consideration
Montana Sky LLC to Jan Properties LLC, Blk 161 LT 26-28, Kyle District, $19,000
Benjamin D Hardin to Mario Garrett, Pt Lots 6-7 Block 135, Gideon District, $91,500
Green Valley Properties Inc to Timoteo Alvarez, Lots 1-2, Humphreys and Templeton Subdivision, Gideon District, $25,000
Evelyn Marie Dickey to Dreama Buck, Lot 34 Block 254, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $132,000
Carla Joette Rogers et al. to Livorsi Real Estate LLC, Lot 10 Block 16 Plat 1, UG Shipe Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $48,000
Elizabeth D Porter et al. to Universal Holdings LLC, Lots 1-2 Block 185, Gideon District, $200,000
David E Childers et al. to David Michael Ward Jr et al., Pt Lot H Block 7 Pt Lots F-G Block 7, Altizer Place Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $196,000
Laura Michelle Holland et al. to Edward A Neel II, Lot 13 Block 2, Riverview Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Hazel S Chapman to Ronnie D Chapman Jr, Lots C and D Block 9, HW Brightwell Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Sandy Grambos Miller et al. to Morgan Chevelle Maynard et al. to Sec 4 Lot 30, Enslow Park Place Subdivision, Gideon District, $90,000
Carol Mazurek to Jessica Mazurek, Lots 76-78 Plat 5, Westview Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Hazel I Arthur et al. to Pamela Jean Young, Lot 248, Miller Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Veleair C Smith Management LLC et al. to Pillar Energy LLC, Lots 28-30, Gideon District, $10,000
Debra Adkins to Deb & HAL LLC, Pt Lot 9 Pt Lot 9 2345 Adams Ave Huntington, Kyle District, no consideration
Pill & Pill PLLC et al. to Charles Michael Swackhamer, Pt Lots 171-172, Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $105,000
Judith Kozlowski et al. to Joshua Ross et al., Parcel One Lot 7 Parcel Two Pt Lot 53, Azel Meadows Subdivision, Hildacrest Subdivision, Gideon District, $74,900
Robert D Holmes Jr to Larry A Hutchinson et al., Lot 426, Gideon District, $95,000
Brandon M Heaberlin to Kayla Mullins, Lot 192, Gideon District, $60,000
Grayson Caring Hands INC to Anchor Homes INC, Parcel (0.35 acre), Kyle District, $275,000
Dennis Bills et al. to PKS LLC, Lot 119 Lot 120, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, $115,000
Gary Eward Ward et al. to Jason Michael Costanza, Lots 17-18 Block H, Bungalow Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $35,000
Pill 7 Pill PLLC et al. to Huntington National Bank, Lot 140, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $57,201.93
Michael Joseph Carroll et al. to Robert C Sears et al., Lot 9, C B Turner Subdivision, Gideon District, $109,000
Amanda Murphy et al. to Hue Thi Nguyen et al., 2 Parcels (Lots 44-45 Lots 46-47 Pt Lot 48), Westview Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $56,000
Catherine A Green to Roberto Quintero et al., Lot 6, Kite Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $23,000
Independence Bank et al. to Gordon D Jones et al, Lot 309 Pt Lot 310, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $8,000
Diane W Hensley et al. to Justen Burdette, Unit 1101, The St. James Subdivision, Gideon District, $119,900
WV Trustee Services LLC et al. to Almost Heaven Homes LLC, Lots D and E Block 13 Plat 1, Allied Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $20,500
Catherine C Landers et al. to Almost Heaven Partners LLC, Pt Lots 18-19 Block 142, Gideon District, $217,500
Gary W Yazell to River City Rampage Baseball/Softball Club INC, Pt Lot 6, Kyle District, $190,000
Johnny R Bradley et al. to Brian E Ashworth, Pt Lot 46, HO Thronburg Subdivision, Gideon District, $70,000
Judith Lynn Pinson to Jack Anthony Miller, Lot 5 Block 285, Gideon District, no consideration
Aimee Gue to B&M Passgo LLC, Lot 83 Part Lot 82, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $30,000
WV Trustee Services LLC et al. to Mae Fannie et al., Lot 29 Block 60 John Trenear Estate, Kyle District, no consideration
Bochao Huang to Fiona M Paiz et al., Lot 20 Block 255, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $124,000
Hisham Hirzallah et al. to Robert Trent Fuller et al., Part Lots 8-9 Block 103, Gideon District, $204,000