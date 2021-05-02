Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Kyle District, $2,500
MVB Bank Inc. to Alchemy Real Estate LLC, Part Block 170 in Gideon, $79,200
US Bank National Association et al.. to CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II, Lot 3 in Gideon, no consideration
James J III, James J II and Betty Weiler to Nortam LLC, Parcels Part Lot 7 in Gideon, $650,000
Roger Nichols to Reanna and Robert Todd, Lot 5 in Gideon, $80,000
Andrew Spodek et al.. to Rosalind Spodek, 2 Tracts and Part Lot 12 in Gideon, $366,500
Ralph Hill et al.. to Suzanne Day and Skylah Haught, Lot 33 in Gideon, $60,000
Rosalind Spodek to West Virginia JLS Equities LLC, 3 Tracts Part Lot 12 in Gideon, no consideration
Carroll Barker II to WV Family Support and Rehabilitation Services INC, Lot 35 in Gideon, $58,000
Sherman Smith to Madeline Moore, Parcel in Huntington Guyandotte, $165,500
Gifford Perdue Sr. to Jeremiah 297 LLC, Part Lots 6-7 in Kyle, $230,000
Howard Hawkins to Lily Liu, Part Lot 2 in Kyle, $45,000
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways, Parcel and Parcel in Kyle, $3,700
Daphne Jeffers et al.. to Tuan Tran and Thanh Le, Lot Q in Kyle, $115,000
Katherine Morris et al.. to Benjamin Chiles, Lots 96-97 Part Lot 98 in Gideon, $5,000
Joseph Black to BGRS Relocation Inc., Lot 143 in Gideon, $50,500
Ronald II and Angela Smith to Elizabeth and Timothy Lawrence, 0.17 acre in Gideon, no consideration
Lissa Marcum to Kristal Glover, Lot 43 in Gideon, $73,500
William Riddle to Lon Charbonneau, Lots 201-203 in Gideon, $40,000
Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Michael Moon, Lot 7 in Gideon, $23,500
Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al.. to NR Deed LLC, Lot 31 in Gideon, no consideration
Ronald II and Angela Smith to Ronald Smith III, Parcel in Gideon, no consideration
Michael Byrd to Andrea Byrd, Parcel in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
Judith Gaynor to Gregory and Judith Gaynor, Lot 15 in Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration
McGuffin Tully Noble Properties LLC to Sean Seaman, Lot 14 in Kyle, $130,000
Cassandra Hagar and Hurshel Townsend to Vincent Bloom, Lot 9 in Kyle, $159,000
Carl McCoy to Virgil and Justin Crockett, Part Lot 27 in Kyle, $30,000