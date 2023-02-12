Roger D Tomblin et al. to Roger D Tomblin et al., Lot 10-11, PF M Broh Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Lyle Eric Henderson et al. to Lyle Eric Henderson et al., Lots 7-8, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
W&E Properties et al. to Grayt Dog LLC, Lot 5, Parkside Terrace Subdivision, $140,000
Richard A Miller to Hannah Marie Curnutte, Lots 23-24 Block 163 Fairhome Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
Brittany McIntyre to Steven Komorowski, Lot 8 Washington Blvd, CB Turner Subdivision, Gideon District, $60,000
Mark E Stallings et al. to Korie Fultz, Lot S Block 49, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, $267,000
Amy M Saunders et al. to Amos Prince, Cross-Sectional Part Lots 11-13 Block 22, Belford Addition, Kyle District, $173,120
Clarence Charles McCoy III to Elisibeth Brandee McCoy, 1.15 acres Hall Street, Gideon District, no consideration
John B Cook et al. to Ambient Realty Solutions INC, Lot 3 Central City, Bronson and Ferrell Subdivision, Kyle District, $29,000
Robyn Holman et al. to Michael Phelps et al., Two Parcels Hall Avenue, Gideon District, $50,000
James Timothy Meisel et al. to James Timothy Meisel et al., Lot 2 Block 69, Kyle District, no consideration
James Timothy Meisel et al. to James Timothy Meisel et al., Lot 2 Block 69, Kyle District, no consideration
James Timothy Meisel et al. to Barry Holdings LLC, Lot 2 Block 69, Kyle District, $75,000
Brian J Niese et al. to Jasmine McLain et al., Part Lots 8-9 Block 135, Gideon District, $116,750
George R Cullum et al. to Kiarra Laws, Part Lots 610-611 Part Lots 613 615, Arlington Subdivision, Gideon District, $221,000
Luis Denicola to Dennis Sanchez, Part Lots 12 Block 121, Woodlawn Subdivision, Kyle District, $30,000
Tammy Lynn Ward et al. to Jonathan l Warth, Lot V, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $93,500
Manik Goel to Markee Schindler et al., Lot 344 Part Lot 343 Cherry Avenue, Holswade Park Subdivision, Gideon District, $350,000
Roger H Roppel to Yulana F Fisher et al., Lot 3 Block 3, Woodside Place Subdivision, Kyle District, $92,000
Mary Kelley Freiberg et al. to Ann Quarles Kelly, Lot 42 Plat 2, Freeman Estates Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Timothy Ryan Smith et al. to Madeline Pearson, Lot N Block 33, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, $249,730
Ann H Niday et al. to Makenzie Callicoat et al., Part Lot 304-305 Fairfax Court, Ricketts Place Subdivision, Gideon District, $184,900
Amber E Roller to Eric S Roller, Lots 92-95 Section 6, Enslow Park Place Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington DC to Bethany Barbour et al., Lots 27-28 Block 174 Central City, Meredith & Neel Farihome Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
David N Dyer to Mary Katherine Marcum, Part Lot 5 Block 78 12th Avenue, Kyle District, $120,000
Frederick M McCallister to Phoebe R Stanley, Lot 32 Block B, Southside Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $120,000
Zachary Keller to Brandon L Flora, Parcels A-B, Gideon District, $59,000
Michael T McQuinn et al. to Anna King, Part Lots 24-26 Block 248, Gideon District, $48,000
Patricia J Justice et al. to Carl Reis et al., 775/1000 acre Part Lots 31-32, Park Hills Subdivision, Kyle District, $430,000