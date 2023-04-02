Belinda Stambaugh to Redemption Time LLC, Lot 14 Block 2 (Parcel 40x80 feet), Riverview Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $18,500
Juan Figueroa to JBF Properties LLC, Lot 36 Block 272, Gideon District, no consideration
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Belinda Stambaugh to Redemption Time LLC, Lot 14 Block 2 (Parcel 40x80 feet), Riverview Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $18,500
Juan Figueroa to JBF Properties LLC, Lot 36 Block 272, Gideon District, no consideration
Pamela Anne Boggs to W. Fred Boggs et al., Lot 50 two parcels, Chancellor Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Adrienne Booton et al. to Abigail Booton, Lot T Block 50, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Iva L. Smith et al. to Roggie Dale Smith, parcel 25th Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Christina R. Clay to Riley McGinnis, Galleries East Section 1 Parcel F, Huntington Guyandotte District, $105,000
Madeline Rachel Moore to Lauren Cronise Searls et al., parcel Marquis Drive, Huntington Guyandotte District, $180,000
Tamara S. Laing et al. to Bretton Powell, Part Lot 48 Westwood Avenue Lots 46-50, Ridgewood Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $186,000
Mitchell A. Holley et al. to Hannah R. Holley, Lots 4-5 Block 6, Johnston Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Jayson T. Bowen et al. to Nancy S. Bowen, Lot 232, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Nancy S. Bowen to Jay T. Bowen et al., Lot 232, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
W. Fred Boggs et al. to Deborah E. Boggs et al., Kyle District, no consideration
Amy Dyan Maynard et al. to Christopher Byars et al., parcel Davis Street, Gideon District, $31,700
Catherine L Frye to William Kuhn, Lot 3 Block 3, South Side Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $263,000
Jack B. Williams to Jack B. Williams, Lot 3 Block 136, M Broh Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Shirley T. Pauley et al. to Stackhouse Properties Inc., Lot 186, East Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $30,000
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.