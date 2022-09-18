Joseph Victor Prino to Shawn Curtis King, Part Lot 5 Block 83, Kyle District, $224,900
Eddie A. Black to Cora C. Black et al., Lot 5 Part Lot 6, Gideon District, $1,000
Eddie A. Black to Cora C. Black et al., Lot 7 Part Lot 6, Gideon District, $4,000
Betty J. White et al. to Paul Hazinski, Parcel, Kyle District, $6,000
Michael R. Kiger to Michael R. Kiger et al., Lot 47 Freeman Estate, Kyle District, no consideration
Shawn M. Ouillette to Donald Stepp et al., Lot 36 Division Street, Kyle District, $13,500
Daniel D. Woods et al. to Dana L. Neal, Lots 6-7, Gideon District, $140,000
Lydia Sullivan et al. to Richard E Kuninger, Lot H Block 30, Kyle District, $289,000
Huntington Self Storage 3rd Ave. et al. to Zohal Nadi, 4800 square feet Parcel (Pt Lot 3), Gideon District, $45,000
Michael Tyrone Spotts to Maria Hill, Lots 43-44 Block 182, Gideon District, $97,850
James D. Clark et al. to Angela D. Clark, Lot 1 Kite Addition, Gideon District, no consideration
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Anthony Tait, Blk F LT 17 Bung Adn 1895 Marshall Ave., Gideon District, $7,500
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Anthony Tait, PT LT 397 E HL #2 3933 5th Ave., Gideon District, $7,500
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Anthony Tait, Blk C PT LT 11-12 SO LD ADN 417 8th Ave., Gideon District, $7,500
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Anthony Tait, PT LT 397 E HL #2 3931 5th Ave., Gideon District, $2,500
Angela D. Morris et al. to Paula J Lucas, Lot 1 Block 7, Kyle District, no consideration
Angela D. Morris et al. to Paula J Lucas, PT Lot 4 Block 47, Kyle District, no consideration
N. Lavina Bowen et al. to Jimmy D. Gibson, 1/2 acre Gimlet Creek Road, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
David L. Redd to Joel Beckett Ward, Part Lots 6-7 Block 107, Gideon District, $58,000
Dwayne E. Wilson to Gatha Michelle Meadows, Lot 24 Block 3, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
A&M Hines Properties LLC et al. to A&M Hines Properties LLC, Part Lots 4-5 Block 37, Kyle District, no consideration
Star Chambers Defense Force LLC to Anthony Tait, BLK 84 PT LT 4 (1345 Jackson Ave.), Kyle District, $5,700
Teresa K. Ansell et al. to NCC209 LLC, Lot 56, Gideon District, $5,000
Joe David Browning to Tyrone Coyle, Lot 71 Part Lot 72 Plat 2, Gideon District, $45,000
Emmanual Community Church Corporation to Trustees of Grace Christian Fellowship, Lot 14 Midway Terrace Addition, Gideon District, $2,500
Conrad W. Neely III et al. to Mark A. Neely et al., Lot 12, Kyle District, no consideration
New Day Properties Inc. to Theresa Ann Heck, Lot 9 Block 184 Meredith & Neel Fairhome Addition, Kyle District, $54,000
Nicholas Lumsden to Rita K. Crawford, Part Lot 18 Block 312 (1630 9th Ave.), Gideon District, no consideration
Rita L. Nicholas et al. to Rita K. Crawford, Part Lot 18 Block 312 (1630 9th Ave.), Gideon District, no consideration
Michael Curry to Rita K. Crawford, Part Lot 18 Block 312 (1630 9th Ave.) Gideon District, no consideration
Troy Edward Willis et al. to Raven R. Rake et al., 10,880 square feet & 11,360 square feet near Crossroads and Norway Ave., Gideon District, $104,000
Robert E. Jones to Rosa Mendoza et al., Part Lot 24 Block B Southland Addition, Gideon District, $34,000
Nathanial A. Kuratomi to Ann E. Fullen, Lot 16, Gideon District, $110,000
Laura Lynn Beaumont et al. to William Davis et al., Lots 1-2 Plat 4, Huntington Guyandotte District, $130,000
Shelia Marie Kyle to Aventus Development LLC, Lot 9, Gideon District, $40,000