Prospector LLC et al to Gary Spitler et al, LT 35-36 E Guyandotte Sub, Gideon District, no consideration
Yingnyu Gao to Shawn D. Ashworth, Lot 20, Gideon District, $98,800
Andrew Ramirez to Mark Allen Smith, Lot 3 Block A, Gideon District, $9,500
Willie F Kates Jr et al to Roger Page, Lot 336, Gideon District, $2,000
Willie F Kates Jr et al to Roger Page, Lot 337, Gideon District, $5,000
Jared A Fox et al to Ryan T Riegel et al, Parcel Plat 2, Gideon District, $389,500
J Todd Hatfield et al to Chad Sides, Lot 51-52, Gideon District, $85,000
Chad Sides to Chad Sides et al, Lot 51-52, Gideon District, no consideration
Zachary Hickman et al to Anne Clary Axel, Lot 14 172 square feet, Gideon District, $260,000
Logan Powell to Tabitha Renee McCoy, Lot 359 Part Lot 358, Gideon District, $74,900
Benjamin Lamont et al to Jayshree Shah, Lot 46 Plat 2, Gideon District, no consideration
Robert Lamont et al to Frank E Hicks et al, Lot 46 Plat No 2, Gideon District, $200,400
Mary Ann Chatterton to Victoria I Peyton, Lot 8, Gideon District, no consideration
George Sinkewitz to George J Sinkewitz et al, Lot 49 Block D, Kyle District, no consideration
Hinson Investments LLC et al to Edward Wood, Parcel, Gideon District, $11,500
Peter Daniel Levy et al to Kelsie Catherine Burns Reed, Lot 91 Plat 2 Freeman Estates, Kyle District, $340,000
Doug Cisco et al to Adam Conte O’Sullivan, Lot 12 Block 502, Kyle District, $8,400
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, PR LT 4-5, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, 0.79 acre, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, PT LT 397 E HL #2, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, PT LT 397 E HL #2, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, BLK F LT 17 BUNG ADN, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 4 Beckett Sub, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 105-106 WAL HLS, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, 46x165, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, 39.64x308.63 Main St, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, BLK C LT 11-12 SO LD and 417 8th Ave GYDT, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, BLK A LT 13-14 BUNG ADN 1406 18 ST, Gideon District, $2,500
Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, LT 5 PT 6 Singer TERR 3328 Maple CT, Gideon District, $2,500
Betty Jean Kirk et al to Kelly Adolfo Borchert, Lots 23-26 Lots 35-42, Huntington Guyandotte District, $5,600
Cheryl L Reynolds to Steven T Reynolds et al, Lot M Part Lot N, Gideon District, no consideration
Daniel E Walton et al to Anthony Schleupner, Lots 5-6 James F Harper Land, Gideon District, $133,000
Frances J Kern et al to Mary C Dillon et al, Part Lots 13-14 Block 13 First Street, Kyle District, $25,000
Tracy L Herz et al to Ronald Porter Jr et al, Part Lot 96, Gideon Addition, $12,500
Pervez Hai to James P Clark, PT Lots 1-2 Block 133, Gideon District, $81,000
Jeremiah L Loftis et al to Jasmine Mendoza, Lots 4-5, Gideon District, $5,000
Joshua Thompson to David A Chapman et al, Lot 2 PT Lot 1 Block 62 Central City, Kyle District, $10,000