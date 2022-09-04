G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Sunshine State Investment Group LLC, 066805 Lt 10 Pt 11 Stephenson Sub Gideon District, Gideon District, $1,500
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Jay Folse, 066713 Blk 68 Lt 4 Kyle District, Kyle District, $50
Scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 4, 2022 @ 1:52 am
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Michael Adkins, 066609 Lt 37-38 E Hl No. 1 Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $150
G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Bucky Null et al., 066607 50 x 82.5IRR G;Ville Gideon Corp District, Gideon District, $400
Angela Nicole Gue et al. to DBS&T Inc., Part Lots 15-16 Block 351 26th St., Gideon District, $20,000
Nathan S. Runyon et al. to Melissa White, Lots 56-62 Inclusive, Gideon District, $144,000
Deitz Rentals LLC et al. to Premier Properties Limited Liability Company, Lots 12-13 Block 2, Gideon District, no consideration
Todd A. Trotter et al. to Kim Trotter et al., Lot 2 Block 3, Gideon District, no consideration
Kara McNeal et al. to James Andrew Shockley, Lot 65, Gideon District, $145,000
Carlos Monge to Eugene Scites et al., Lot 9, Gideon District, $70,000
Phyllis Lee Crank et al. to Kingdom Acquisitions LLC, Lots 25-26 Block A, Gideon District, $10,000
Kingdom Acquisitions LLC et al. to Christopher A Powers, Lots 25-26 Block A, Gideon District, $13,000
Charlotte A. Hoffman Norris to Tyrone Coyle, Lot 9 Block 14, Kyle District, $195,750
Rex A. Roby et al. to Dominque Razzook et al., Lot 12, Kyle District, $182,500
Jared Tyler Hicks et al. to Rodney O. Kasey et al., 0.603 acre North Altamont Road, Kyle District, $235,000
Shreda K. Gorum et al. to Ahmad Alsaleh, Lot 7 Block 24, Kyle District, $19,000
James Anthony Holbrook to Jonda K. Sipple, Lot 5 Block C Frampton Place, Kyle District, $50,000
