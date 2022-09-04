The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

C182QP34004C.TIF

Here are last week's Cabell County property transfers.

 Metro Creative Connection

G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Sunshine State Investment Group LLC, 066805 Lt 10 Pt 11 Stephenson Sub Gideon District, Gideon District, $1,500

G. Russell Rollyson Jr. et al. to Jay Folse, 066713 Blk 68 Lt 4 Kyle District, Kyle District, $50

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you