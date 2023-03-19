Huntington Realty Corporation Inc to BS Pauley Holdings LLC, Lots 1-24 inclusive of the south half of Block 105, Mingo Subdivision, Kyle District, $200,000
Conalee Williamson et al. to Black Walnut Properties LLC, Part Lots 13-14 Block 89, Kyle District, $135,000
1531 Realty to BS Pauley Holdings LLC, see document for complete legal description, Kyle District, $650,000
McLand Inc to 313 Properties LLC, Part Lots 12-13 Block 278, Parkview Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $37,000
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Erick Moore et al., Lot 50 (240 6th Ave Huntington), Kyle District, $8,000
Sam J Black et al. to Jonathan E Armstead et al., Lot H Block 28, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, $232,500
Stacy Johnson to Larry Basenback, Part Lot 4 Block 129 Central City, Kyle District, $8,000
Moequity LLC et al. to PML Real Estate Trust LLC, Lot 168, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon District, $95,000
John B Cook et al. to Daydreamer Holdings LLC, Part Lot 12 Lot E, Kyle District, $18,000
Southern Charm Rentals LLC et al. to Robert Ronald Lynd et al., Lot 429 Part Lot 428 606 square feet, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $150,000
Cindy Lou Smith to Ryan M King, Part Lot 2 Block 254, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, $10,000
Mary Ann Herrick et al. to BJB Architectural Metal Services Inc, Lots I-J Block 354, Davis Subdivision, Gideon District, $140,000
Jeffrey L Zappin et al. to Melissa Beilstein, Pt Lot 10, Chancellor Hills Section B Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $285,000
Amanda M Ferrell et al. to Riley D Browning, Lot 109 Plat 1, Holihurst Subdivision, Gideon District, $165,000
Charles Michael Swackhamer et al. to Blake M Ashworth, Pt Lots 171-172, Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $159,900
Shamika King Johnson et al. to Rosa Mendoza et al., Lot 2 Block 141, Central City Subdivision, Kyle District, $20,000
Cheddie Ashworth et al. to Cheddie Ashworth et al., Lot 18 Block 19, Belford Extension Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Mary Sue Sowards to Eighty-Four Rentals Inc, Lots 6-7 Block 3, Harvey Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $54,500
Phillip Jeffrey Smith to David A Smith, Parcel Hall Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Jeffrey J Kemper et al. to John David Wright, Lot 32 Section 2 Larkspur Drive, Huntington Guyandotte District, $240,000
Fannie Mae by Attorney in Fact et al. to Toral Dhaval Jadhav, Lot 4 Block 180, Gideon District, $2,782.50
Amanda Rae Salmons et al. to Miguel Long, Lot 41 Block 256 Fourth Ave, Gideon District, $110,000
Property Professionals Inc to Elmer F Napier et al., Lot 59, Marcum Addition Subdivision, Kyle District, $35,000
Jason Evan Pendergast et al. to Build Up LLC, Parcel Gallaher Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Kenny Keith Krantz to Amy Hammonds et al., Lot 18 Nickle Plate, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Alex Spaulding et al. to Tammy Lee Jarrels, Lots 22-23, Smith & Beuhring Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
William Jason Perdue to William Perdue et al., Part Lot s12 Block 81, Kyle District, no consideration
Audrey J West et al. to Green Valley Properties Inc, Part Lots 27-28, Kite Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $20,000
Julie Krieger to Hanna Kozlowski, Lot 93, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $142,000
Ronald A Waugh to Raw Limited Liability Company, Lot 36 Block 250, Highlawn Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
TVHC West Virginia LLC et al.. to MSA Properties LP, Lot 12 Block 92 Third Avenue, Gideon District, $1,905,000
HWCS LLC et al. to Hun2570 Realty LLC, Lots 31-32 Pt Lots 29-30, Hildacrest Subdivision, Gideon District, $25,000
Mei Yung Khuu to Kathy Khuu et al., Pt Lot 13 Block 78, Kyle District, no consideration
Natalie Osbourne et al. to Logan D Osbourne, Pt Lots M-N Block Number 29, Belford Subdivision, Kyle District, no consideration
Apartment Management Company at 1530-40 LLC to FPMU Marshall LLC et al., Lots 19-21 Block 167, Gideon District, $1,334,000
Apartment Management Company at 1539 LLC to FPMU Marshall LLC, Lot 10 Block 166, Gideon District, $460,000
Apartment Management Company at 1528 LLC, FPMU Marshall LLC, Part Lots 10-11 Block 165, Gideon District, $506,000
Drenda L Eagle et al. to Drenda L Eagle et al., Lot 57, Glendale Subdivision, Gideon District, no consideration
Joshua Dehaven et al. to Crystal Hicks et al., Part Lot 12 Block 23 Riverside Drive, Altizer Place Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $71,000
Mary Martin Adkins et al. to Mary Martin Adkins et al., Lot 22, Lawson Heights Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Richard H Sturgill et al. to University Rentals LLC, Lot 17, Walnut Hills Subdivision, Gideon District, $62,500
Richard H Sturgill et al. to University Rentals LLC, Lot 13, Neel Pilcher & Ware Subdivision, Kyle District, $57,500
Richard H Sturgill et al. to University Rentals LLC, Parcel, Kyle District, $130,000
Jack L Dolen et al. to Mallory Hutchison, Part Lots 5-6, South Side Addition Subdivision, Gideon District, $215,000