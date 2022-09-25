Craig M. Ripley et al. to Michael Runyon et al., Part Lot 4 Block 8, Gideon District, $178,000
W. Andrew Burgess et al. to Martina Marie Bills, Lot 19 Plat No 3, Gideon District, $171,500
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 3:37 pm
Craig M. Ripley et al. to Michael Runyon et al., Part Lot 4 Block 8, Gideon District, $178,000
W. Andrew Burgess et al. to Martina Marie Bills, Lot 19 Plat No 3, Gideon District, $171,500
Charles Hutchison III et al. to Dawniell Belcher, Lot 51 Block 253, Gideon District, $120,000
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Brian Black, Lt 5 PT LT 6 Singer Terrace (3328 Maple CT), Gideon District, $3,000
B&D Reality LLC et al. to Robert B. Gleason et al., Parcel Block 308 Part Lots 21-22 Block 308, Gideon District, no consideration
David Ray et al. to John A. Gleason, Parcel Block 308 Part Lots 21-22 Block 308, Gideon District, $475,000
Royce R. Lively to Evan Lingenfelter, Lot 57 Parcel D Honeysuckle Lane, Kyle District, $298,000
BJB and HFB LLC to Meredith Ferry, Lot 268, Gideon District, $57,000
Joseph Jarrell to Evan J. Bussenger, Lot O Block 26, Kyle District, $167,500
Jeffery D. McComas et al. to James W. Corns et al., Lot 15 Block 2, Kyle District, $7,500
Dallas S. Wilson et al. to Breeze Properties LLC, Lot 10 Block E, Kyle District, $37,500
David Rymer to Alejandra Virgilio, PT Lot 13 Block 129, Gideon District, no consideration
Michael Cannizzaro et al. to J&C Homes LLC, Part Lots A-B Block 252 Highlawn Extension, Gideon District, $215,000
Appalachian Title Services LLC et a.l to Quixote Company LLC, Lot 10 and revision of Lots 1-2 3, Gideon District, $60,000
Kathleen H. Yarbrough et al. to Kimberly G Barrow, Unit 612-1-B Belford Village Condominiums, Kyle District, $99,900
Sondra Lowe to Edward Wood, Lot 4 Block 2 Riverside, Gideon District, $5,000
Carlton D. Bailey Jr. to 826 N Delsea Real Estate LLC, Part Lot 14 Block 20, Kyle District, $100,000
Thomas J. Midkiff et al. to Fat Rose Rentals LLC, Lots 27-28, Gideon District, $71,000
Frank Basenback to Phillip Stubbs III, Lots 4-6, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
John Anthony Burks et al. to Nina L. Clark, Lot 2 Block 1, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Sheila D. Laney to Dennie Aldridge, Parcel Smith Street, Gideon District, $2,300
Jay Folse to Nola Better Homes LLC, Part Lots 368-369, Gideon District, $9,600
Crystal Smith Flanagan et al. to Scott Templeton, Part Lots 1-3 Bock 19, Kyle District, $40,000
Joseph L. Smith et al. to Kyle A. Cassady et al., Lot 42, Gideon District, $106,900
Kenneth L. Gainer et al. to Reeds Rentals LLC, Lot 23, Gideon District, $54,000
