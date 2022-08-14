Donna L. Johnson et al to Donna L. Johnson et al, Lot 693 Part Lots 694 691-692, Gideon District, no consideration
Jesse Wroten to Thomas J. Midkiff, Lot 28, Gideon District, $2,800
Niccia C. Ditrapano to Sara D. Henning et al, Lot 2, Kyle District, $256,000
William D. Toney Jr. et al to Timothy D. Call et al, Lot 10, Gideon District, $58,000
Stephen L. Meek et al to Hugo Fernando Reyna-Bravo, Lot 11 C W Cammack et al, Gideon District, $10,000
Sally Jarvis to Christine N. Knable, Lot 431 Part Lot 430, Gideon District, $115,000
Mary K. Piscura to Andrew Ray Dornon, Lot 73, Gideon District, $136,000
Brittany Seals to Stephen J. Hayes et al, Pt Lots 1-2 Block 111, Gideon District, $45,000
David W. Harden to Seth Allen Napier, Lot 60 part Lot 59 Rice Avenue, Gideon District, $94,000
Amanda Lorraine Brumfield to Michael D. Setliff, Part Lots 14-15 Block 3, Gideon District, no consideration
Andrew Keith Webb et al to Susan Brown, Part Lot 6 Bridge Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Noah Emerick et al to Aspyn Gilchrist et al, Lot 7, Huntington Guyandotte District, $82,000
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, PT Lot 26 Block 31, Kyle District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Pt Lot 26 Block 31, Kyle District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Pt Lot 303 Beverly Hills Lot 1 George J McComas et al Part Lots 32-33 Block D Ceramic, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Pt Lot 303 Beverly Hills Lot 1 George J McComas et al Part Lot 32-33 Block D Ceramic, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Part Lots 11-12 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Part Lots 11-12 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Part Lot 12 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Pt Lot 12 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Pt Lot 1-2 Block 104, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Pt Lots 1-2 Block 104, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Lot 2, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Lot 2, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Lot 7 Block 3 Southside Addition, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Lot 7 Block 3 Southside Addition, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click to Leon K. Oxley, Pt Lots 10-11 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Click Apartments LLC, Pt Lots 10-11 Block 103, Gideon District, no consideration
David L. Click et al to Leon K. Oxley, Lot 1 Block 102, Gideon District, no consideration
Leon K. Oxley to Hamill Apartments LLC, Lot 1 Block 102, Gideon District, no consideration
Robin Lee Perez to Julian J. Perez Carrillo, Part Lot 4 Block 128, Gideon District, $15,000
William C. Peel et al to CEP Properties LLC, Lot 13 Block 7, Kyle District, no consideration
William C. Peel et al to CEP Properties LLC, Lot 318, Gideon District, no consideration
Blade Creek Development LLC et al to Kathleen Scott, Lot 3, Kyle District, $168,900
Bradley T. Jenkins et al to Eric Casto et al, Lot 223 Ricketts Place and Fairfax Court, Gideon District, $215,000
Debra Lynn Amos Canterberry et al to Charles Hagley et al, Lot 75 Hildacrest, Gideon District, $101,000