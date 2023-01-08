n Robert Johnson to Robert L Johnson et al, Pt Lot 7 Block 319, Gideon District, no consideration
n Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Erick Moore et al, Blk 351 D Davis Sub, Gideon District, $6,300
Areas of freezing rain possible early. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 12:36 am
n Scott Bearup et al to Henry W Baumgartner, Lot 10, Gideon District, $115,000
n Andrew McKee to Jaime L Basham, Lt 79 Enslow Pk #5, Gideon District, $182,000
n J Roger Smith to Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc, Pt Lot 504 Pt Lot 505, The Uplands Subdivision, Gideon District, $145,000
n Nora Lynn Ball et al to Matthew Clayton, Lot 16 Pt Lot 15, Highland Court Subdivision, Gideon District, $25,000
n City of Huntington et al to City of Huntington Building Commission, Parcel (6.24 acres) (0.71 acre), Kyle District, no consideration
n Delores Maynard to Mark Allen Poff, Pt Lot 40, Gideon District, $16,078.88
n Ashley M Washburn to Piper White, Part Lot 31 Rosemont Place, Gideon District, $113,500
n Fritz Forrest Leichner Jr et al to Caleb Beatty, Lot 23 Block 60, John Trenear Estate Subdivision, Kyle District, $20,000
n Jack Ingles and Christopher Douglas Antosiak, Lot 9 Block 5 Johnston Addition, Guyandotte District, $116,200
n Marshall T Reynolds to Cogans Tri-State Spill Response & Environmental Cleanup Services Inc, 3 parcel Lot 15-16 Block 119 Parcel Monroe Avenue Lots 31-32 Block 119 Central City, Kyle District, $135,000
n Rebecca Jane Flowers et al to Ian Grey Thornton, Gideon District, $200,000
n Mona Jean Ellis et al to Glen Wallace Ratliff Sr et al, Apartment No 103 Whitaker Square West Condominium, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
n Lykins Enterprises LLC et al to Ramon Martin, Lot 9 Blocks 200-201, Hughes Subdivision, Gideon District, $20,000
n Sherry Salyers to Karen Smith et al, Lot 8 Block 10, Cole and Crane Plat Altizer Place Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte District, $110,000
n Elemental Resources LLC et al to Stephen Albert Hughes, Lot 3 Block 318, Frasher Subdivision, Gideon District, $2,300
