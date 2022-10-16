Seneca Trustees Inc. et al to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation et al, Lot 115, Marcum Addition, Kyle District, $43,279.61
City of Huntington to Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority, Part Lot 304, Ceramic, Gideon District, no consideration
Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority to Craige Preston, Part Lot 304, Ceramic, Gideon District, no consideration
Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority to Highlawn Community Alliance Inc., Lots 79-80, Azel Meadows Block 264 Highlawn, Gideon District, no consideration
John A. Olah et al to Patricia Hager, Lot 6 Block 162, Meredith & Neel Fairhome Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
Marc Elliott Mercier to Jeffrey Walker et al, Lots 49-51, Forest Hills #2, Gideon District, $216,000
Deborah Renee Johnson Tiller et al to Deborah Renee Johnson Tiller, Part Lots 24-25 Block 31 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Deborah Renee Johnson Tiller to Dewey R Tiller, Part Lots 24-25 Block 31 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Judy Waugh to Kenneth Zickefoose, Parcel 0.22 acre Hisey Fork of Four Pole Creek, Huntington Guyandotte District, $20,000
Nicolette Marie Simons to Christine Creamer, Unit 308 The Imperial Condominiums, Gideon District, $222,000
Patrick Black et al to Julia Rose Butler, Lot 5, Fontaine Place, Gideon District, $93,000
Robert L. Irvin et al to Holly M Irvin, Lots 16-17, Gideon District, no consideration
Holly M. Irvin to Alexis Burnette et al, Lots 16-17, Gideon District, $34,000
TJ’s Rent-Ovations LLC et al to Patrick Langham, Lot 1 Block 16 Plat 1, Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $27,500
Richard Nance to Jasmine Mendoza et al, Parcel North Side of Fourth Street, Gideon District, $10,000
Robert Ackley to Real Life Christian Center, Part Block 324, Gideon District, no consideration
Joseph Lee Bare et al to Blue Star Properties LLC, Lot 6, Marion Court, Gideon District, $86,000
Donny l. Perkins et al to Jillian Rae Ash, Lot 23, Holswade Park, Gideon District, no consideration
Brian Rivera to DTG Property 004 LLC, Lot 13 Block 353 Rau’s Subdivision, Gideon District, $30,000
Jack M. Reynolds to Duchess Investments LLC, Lots 17-18 Block 33, Eastham, Kyle District, no consideration
AVS Investment to Wenhui Kim, Lot 4 Block B PT Lots 4-5 Block 21, Kyle District, no consideration
Teresa Y. Combs et al to David Q. Riggs et al, Parcel, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
James D. Kaul et al to BEK Holdings PLLC, Lot 96 Block 252, Highlawn Extension, Gideon District, $107,500
William Zachary Garrett et al to Kayla McDowell et al, PT Lots 25-26, Westview, Huntington Guyandotte District, $174,900
Jay Folse to Jeanette Huff, Part Lot 369 Minton Street, Ceramic, Gideon District, $8,200
Glenna M. Vaughn et al to Jose Aguirre, 3 parcels Lots A-D, Hans Watts Realty Company, Gideon District, $50,000
Rick Garrett et al to Rosa Mendoza et al, Lot 22 Block F Bungalow Addition, Gideon District, $33,900
Joshua A. Pineda Jr. to Ladawna Eve Walker et al, Lot 55 Hildacrest, Gideon District, $165,000
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lots 27-28 Block 174, Meredith & Neel Fairhome Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al, Lot 15, Neel Pilcher & Ware, Kyle District, $65,965.64
G Russell Rollyson Jr Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al to Phoebe L Watts, Blk 34 Pt Lt 9 (839 Washington Ave Huntington) Kyle Corp, Kyle District, $50.00
G Russell Rollyson Jr Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent Land et al to Jay Folse, 0.268 acre, Huntington Guyandotte District, $50.00
Toni Brown to Scott Patrick Casey et al, Lot 3 Block 48, Huntington Building & Realty Co, Kyle District, $19,900
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Saurav Kayastha, Blk 202 Lt 1 Hamlin Sub, Gideon District, $11,600
Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Samersk Group of Companies West Virginia LLC, Lt 4 Beckett Sub, Gideon District, $3,300
William Joseph Bronosky et al to Michael Justin Allen Sexton et al, 2 parcels Camelot Drive, Huntington Guyandotte District, $327,000
Thomas Peck et al to Ryan T Faulkner et al, Pt Lots 1-2 Block 128, Gideon District, $130,000
Jamie Goodson et al to Julie Goodson, Lot 289, Ricketts Place & Fairfax Court, Gideon District, $48,621.50
Ryan T. Riegel to Dylan Lee Malone et al, Part Lots 34-35 Block 249, Gideon District, $146,000
Sandra J. Thompson et al to Joshua Aaron Flynn, Lots 5-7 Ruby Callahan McComas Property, Gideon District, $120,000
4084 LLC et al to AMNA Enterprises LLC, Part Lot 1 and Parcel, Buffington Addition, Gideon District, $150,000
Ricky Hitchcock et al to Ronnie Eugene Jones et al, Lot 21, South Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $15,000
Keng Quan Chen to Keng Lin Chen, Lot 4 Summit Drive, Estate of CT Jones, Kyle District, $150,000
Steven O. Matheny et al to David Begley et al, Lot 86 Section two, Greenbrier Heights, Kyle District, $270,000