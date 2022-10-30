Deborah Renee Johnson Tiller to Dewey R. Johnson, Part Lots 24-25 Block 31 Adams Avenue, Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Rosemary Spivey to Patricia Hager, Lot 6 Block 162, Meredith & Neel Home Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
Andrew K. Mosser to 500 West LLC, Part Lots 21-22 Block 9, Woodside Place, Kyle District, $150,000
Rent Collect Property Management LLC et al to John Harlen Varney et al, Lot 34, South Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon District, $60,000
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al to Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. 2006-HE3, Lot 35 Block 136 (1122 10th Ave), Gideon District, $62,459.94
Volusia Ventures LLC to Scott D. Baker et al, Lt 8-9 Nick Pl #1 3428 Nickel Plate Rd, Gideon District, $2,500
Melvin Miller to Joshua Kyle Ramey, 2 Parcels Lots 85-88, Nickle Plate First, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Crystal Bragg et al to Daniel L Johnson et al, 2 Parcels Gallahersville, Gideon District, $25,000
Huntington Lodge No 64 Independent Order of Odd Fellows et al to Grace Christian Fellowship Inc, 5 parcels, Gideon District, no consideration
BEK Holdings LLC et al to Demetrius Calloway, Pt Lot 1 Block 1 Riverview Addition, Gideon District, $7,000
Mary Emily Nance to Michael Chase Ward, Pt Lots 42-43 Norwood, Gideon District, $75,000
Andrea J. Bourdelais to William Zachary Robert Garrett et al, Lot H Block 8 (121 9th Ave. Huntington), Kyle District, $249,900
Debra Topping to Jessica Frye et al, Lot 54, Emmons Court, Gideon District, $75,000
Varsity Huntington II LLC et al to Arora Development Group LLC, 14 Parcels, $2,475,000
Zachary J. Tankersley et al to Mackenzie Kalysa Walker et al, Parcel Quail Ridge Road, Quail Ridge, Gideon District, $203,500
Diane Peters to Sarah L. Withrow et al, Lot 8 Block 68, Central City, Kyle District, $58,000
Jana Brickett to Charles L. Hall et al, Lot A Block 55, Belford, Kyle District, $245,000
William D. Toney Jr. to Joshua M. Garnes, Lot 2, SC Humphrey’s, Gideon District, $25,500
William D. Toney Jr. et al to Joshua M. Garnes, Pt Lots 6-7 Block 13, Kyle District, $52,000
George L. Hendrickson et al to Natasha Bennett, Pt Lots 1-2 Block 85, Kyle District, $41,000
Citibank NA Trustee et al to Rosa Mendoza et al, Lot 1, M Broh Bock 1369, Gideon District, $35,000
Pill & Pill PLLC et al to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 6 Pt Lot 5, LT Dean, Kyle District, $45,387
Appalachian Title Services LLC et al to MVB Bank Inc., Pt Lot 9 Chapman Lots & Parcel Adams Avenue (2345 Adams Ave Huntington), Kyle District, $70,000
Qualls America Arlene et al to Jessica D. Orlando, Lot 90 Block 253, Highlawn Extension, Gideon District, $51,500
Ann Heathcote to Growth & Development Rentals LLC, Pt Lot 29 Block D, Clemens Park Addition, Kyle District, $8,000
Jodi M. Pitsenbarger to Donnice F. Wagoner, Lots 103-104, Azel Meadows Forest Hills #2, Gideon District, $171,000
Keith A. Jarrell to Julie Ann Parsons et al, Lots 12-13 Guyan Street, Gideon District, no consideration
Huntington Steel & Supply Inc. to Store It Downtown LLC, All Lots 7-14 Part Lot 6 Block 17 and part of Second Avenue, Kyle District, $300,000
James H. Morgan et al to Leon K. Oxley et al, Parcel Copper Glen Court, Huntington Guyandotte District, $405,000
Ryan Matthew Adkins to Levi Pennington, Lot 3, Johnston Addition, Kyle District, $30,030
John Cole et al to Jacqueline Pacleb, Lots 81-82, Brownrigg Farm, Gideon District, $48,950
Scotty D. Baker et al to Timothy Garrett, Lot 12 Block J and Lots 27-28 Block J, Southside Addition, Gideon District, $25,000
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al to Federal National Mortgage Association, Part Lot 84 Johnstown Road, Westview, Huntington Guyandotte District, $51,146.55
Cathie Meadows to Henry Alvarez et al, Lot 9, Cedar Grove, Gideon District, $67,500
Hans G. Dransfeld et al to Matthew B. Harper, 0.32 acre and 2130 square feet, Chancellor Hills, Huntington Guyandotte District, $549,900
Lewis D. Christian to Perseverance Properties of Huntington LLC, Lot 32 Part Lot 33 Block 256, Gideon District, $225,000
McGuire Properties LLC et al to Team G LLC, Part Lot 4 Block 76, Kyle District, $78,000
Sean M. Crager et al to Chase R. Denny, Lot 61, Forest Hills, Gideon District, $124,000
B&B Holdings LLC et al to B&B Holdings LLC, Lots 2-16 Block 133 Central City, Kyle District, no consideration
Spencer Didion et al to Serena Smith, Lot 7, Prindles Park Street, Gideon District, $142,500
Robertus Gerardus Van Kempen et al to Jordan Gregory Wells et al, Lot 2, Belford, Kyle District, $256,000
John C. Justice to Tia J. Hughes, Lot 9 Richmond Street, Dalton & Fredeking, Gideon District, $20,000
Seneca Trustees Inc. et al to MVB Bank Inc., Lot 20 Block 3, Midway Addition, Kyle District, $81,200
Raymond Ferrell to Rice Investments LLC, Part Lots 1-4 Block 354, Gideon District, $53,000
Star Chambers Defense Force LLC to Kalissa Carver et al, Pt Lt 4-5 Buff Adn 108 Richmond St, Gideon District, $12,800
Star Chambers Defense Force LLC to Kendale Young, 0.79 acre 1465 Hall St, Gideon District, $2,100
Star Chambers Defense Force LLC to Powers Properties LLC, 39.64 x 308.63 522 Main St, Gideon District, $7,000
Sheryl A. Turner et al to Lawrence J. McKenna Jr., Lots S and R Block 9, Belford, Kyle Addition, no consideration
Brittnee Stanley to Jackie Withrow et al, Lot 202 Part Lot 203, Walnut Hills, Gideon District, $1,800
Andrew S. Zettle et al to Andrew S. Zettle, Lot 6, Chancellor Hills, Huntington Guyandotte District, no consideration
Alexander T. Caughran to Robert D. Maloney et al, Unit 1201, The St James, Gideon District, $132,000
Korey Nicholas Goad et al to Daniel L. Greider et al, Lot 17-R Sunset Drive, Grandview Addition #2, Kyle District, $375,000
Habib Esmaeili to Mary Elizabeth Woods, Lot 6, Woodside Place, Kyle District, $6,000
Krista P. Black to Madison Brooke Owens, Lot 60 Plat 2, Holihurst, Gideon District, $206,000
Irene R. McLaren et al to Michelle Lucas et al, Parcel 50 x 150 feet Block 28 (Lot J), Belford, Kyle District, $181,000
Nancy F. Lewis to Timothy W. Stanley, Part Lots 12-14 Block 130 Thirteenth Avenue, Gideon District, $849,000
John W. Hereford Boys’ and Girls Clubs of Huntington Inc. to Andrea Bourdelias, Part Lot 11 All Lot 12 Part Lot 13 Block 44, Kyle District, no consideration
Bartoe Inc. to DQ Huntington LLC, Part Lots 3-4 Central City, Kyle District, $1,350,000
Dianna L. Buchman et al to Walter Kestler, Lots 126-127, Forest Hills, Huntington Guyandotte District, $165,000
Mary Bowen et al to Geer Brothers Inc, Lot 22 Pt Lots 21 and 23 Block 42, Kyle District, $160,000
McGinnis Investment Corporation to Marshall University Board of Governors, 3 Parcels Second Avenue, Gideon District, $1,789,332
Linda Mae Martin to Stephany Lundy, Lot 5-6, T F Beckett & Son, Gideon District, $30,000
Debra Ann Moore to TF Holdings LLC, Lots 6-7 Block 1, Southside Addition, Gideon District, $230,000
Jacqueline W. Dial et al to Neil E. Dial et al, Lot 30 — 1/3 x 150 feet, Lombardy Addition, Kyle District, no consideration
Taylor E. Turner et al to Carley Carter, Lot 74 Emmons Court, Gideon District, $58,000
Matthew Q. Christiansen to Tyler Allen Nicholas Scranton et al, Lot 4, Hatfield & Blume, Kyle District, $145,000
Roger L. Wagoner et al to Elizabeth D. Hylbert et al, Lot 19 Block 4, Midway Addition, Kyle District, $170,000
TTB LLC et al to R&H Holdings LLC, Part Lot 13 Block 63, Kyle District, $240,000
Charles M. Stephens et al to Sheila Marks, Lot 54 Part Lot 53 Crestmont Drive, Hildacrest, Gideon District, $165,900
WV Trustee Services LLC et al to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 19, Woodside Place, Kyle District, no consideration
Patsy C. Johnson et al to Milton Roush, Lot 210 Part Lot 209 Palamar Ct, Arlington, Gideon District, $217,400
Joseph A. Stickler to Joseph A. Stickler et al, Lot 34 Block 272, H O Thornburg, Gideon District, no consideration