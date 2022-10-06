Mike Jacoby, president of Ohio Southeast Economic Development, speaks as the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce host a local Manufacturing Day celebration on Thursday at the Point Industrial Park in South Point.
Mike Jacoby, president of Ohio Southeast Economic Development, speaks as the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce host a local Manufacturing Day celebration on Thursday at the Point Industrial Park in South Point.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Celebrating local manufacturing in the Lawrence County, Ohio, region was the theme of the annual Manufacturing Day event at the Point Industrial Park in South Point on Thursday.
“Today is an important day for us,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. “We have around 900 employees here at the Point Industrial Park, and most of them are in manufacturing or are manufacturing-related. Today is our day to say thank you to them for all that they do. Manufacturing is the foundation of the United States, and it’s definitely the foundation for the Tri-State region.”
Dingus said that the work the LEDC does is for the good of Lawrence County and the region, and recognizing Manufacturing Day each year is a big part of that.
“Lawrence County is on the move,” Dingus said. “Our goal is to annually increase the number of manufacturing jobs in the county by multiple amounts. We have great workers, great opportunities and great resources, and our goal is to unite those to create more jobs. I’m a true believer that most of the problems we have in Lawrence County could be solved with more jobs.”
Around 100 people attended the celebration, including Carl Grover, the president of Engines Inc., which has locations in South Point as well as in Huntington and Milton in West Virginia.
“It’s great that manufacturing companies and employees are recognized with celebrations like today,” Grover said. “Manufacturing in the region is doing well, but the big challenge is finding employees. There are some really great employment opportunities in manufacturing for those that want to work.”
Mike Jacoby, president of Ohio Southeast Economic Development, was the guest speaker. He said National Manufacturing Day, which is on Friday, Oct. 7, this year, recognizes the opportunities that manufacturers bring to the country, from large cities to small towns.
“Lawrence County is proud to host an abundance of manufacturers serving a variety of industries,” Jacoby said. “The trend is good. Since 2013, manufacturing jobs are up 58% in Lawrence County alone.”
Jacoby cited the HarbisonWalker International opening of its new monolithics refractory plant in South Point, as well as Engineered Profiles, PureCycle and Engines Inc. as a few examples of successful manufacturers in the area.
“As manufacturing continues to grow nationwide, Lawrence County will continue to lead the front and work towards not only bringing in new manufacturers, but recognizing those who already call Lawrence County home, and that’s why an event like today is so important,” he said.
Jacoby is the president of Ohio Southeast Economic Development, or Ohio Southeast (OhioSE). OhioSE is the JobsOhio regional nonprofit affiliate organization charged with supporting and coordinating economic development across 25 counties in southern and eastern Ohio.
“In our region, manufacturing is the largest source of gross domestic product — the value of goods and services produced,” he said. “It accounts for one out of six dollars circulating in our economy.”
Jacoby said there is a focus bringing awareness and training to young people about the high-paying job opportunities in manufacturing.
“We are not getting enough young people interested in careers in manufacturing,” he said. “If you’re a skilled manufacturing worker you can have a good living, you can have good benefits and you can have a good retirement. But a lot of young people are completely disconnected from what those opportunities are, so we need to raise the awareness of how important manufacturing jobs are to our region. We need to make sure that Ohio manufacturing thrives for generations to come.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-
