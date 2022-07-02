LESAGE — LeSage Natural Water will provide water to the Schoolhouse Hotel in downtown White Sulphur Springs — the first all-ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant hotel.
“I took the first 50 cases down to them the night before their grand opening,” Matt Muller, executive director of Green Acres Regional Center, which operates the water bottling plant in Lesage, about 12 miles north of Huntington, said Thursday.
As a nonprofit, LeSage Natural Water is the only facility of its kind in the United States, according to Muller. It employs 38 people with developmental disabilities. Most are from Cabell County, but other counties served are Wayne, Lincoln and Mason.
Muller said he got in contact with the hotel’s ownership before its grand opening on June 17 to let them know about LeSage Natural Water.
“I told him about what we did and they loved the idea of getting their water from us with our own personal labels,” Muller said. “We have done this first order, now we are going to see how that goes and then take it from there. They told us they are going to get all their water from us. We are still working out the details on how much they will need and how often they will need it.”
The Schoolhouse Hotel in Greenbrier County was conceived and developed by the Disability Opportunity Fund several years ago following the damage caused by the 2016 floods. It is White Sulphur Springs’ first full-service boutique hotel, officials said at the grand opening. It offers accommodations in 30 guest rooms.
“The water will be for guests in their rooms, and I think they are also going to sell it in the lobby as well,” Muller said. “It’s a huge honor to provide water to this wonderful all-ADA compliant hotel.”
Muller said LeSage Natural Water distributes water throughout West Virginia and the United States.
“We are operating a full capacity right now and are having trouble keeping up with demand for our water,” Muller said. “We have award-winning water being bottled here. LeSage Natural Water has won both the gold and silver medals at the Berkeley Springs International Water Competition, the most prestigious water tasting competition in the world.”
Muller says the water is derived from a deep-sealed well on the facility’s campus.
“We’re starting with top-quality West Virginia water, of course, but we don’t stop there,” he said. “While most bottled waters are filtered only once, LeSage Natural Water goes through a four-step filtration process. This ensures the highest quality and taste, and the results speak for themselves.”
The water sells for $6.50 for a case of 24 half-liter bottles (16.9 ounces), if picked up by the customer or $7 if delivery is required. Three-gallon jugs are $4 and the five-gallon jugs are $6.50. There is a charge for personal labeling.
Scott Cobb, production manager, said the water bottling operations have really grown over the past decade.
“When I first started we delivered one truckload a month, but now we deliver more than that in a week,” Cobb said.
Green Acres was founded more than 50 years ago to provide job opportunities and training for the developmentally disabled. It relies on county levy funding and will receive $425,562 per fiscal year from the levy.
Muller said with the support of the voters of Cabell County, the organization would not exist.
“The citizens of Cabell County have been wonderful in supporting Green Acres, in supporting these people that would be employees with disabilities,” he said. “We thank them so much for their support. The levy money supplements the fact that we cannot charge what we would normally charge because … we’d be non-competitive.”
It has received a Cabell County levy since 1982, according to Muller.
The funding from the county levy typically makes up 40% of Green Acres’ overall operation budget, he said.
Muller says the environment Green Acres provides has a great effect on employees’ self-worth and respect. The county levy funds are primarily used for expenses such as truck repairs and machinery. However, increasing costs such as gasoline and labor are putting a strain on the organization’s budget.
“We would like to get the levy funding back up to the level it used to be,” he said.
Muller added, Green Acres does not get state or federal funding.
“I saw U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for the Schoolhouse Hotel and was with her on a tour of the new facility,” Muller said. “I am hoping she or other federal or state representatives could help us obtain federal aid or grants to help us purchase a new, state-of-the-art water bottling machine that could help us make our own bottles, become way more efficient and to be able to keep up with the increased demand and help to get even more people with disabilities employed here. It would be in addition to the machinery we already have.”
Muller said he has spoken with officials with Nucor Corp., the company planning to build a new steel mill in Mason County and employ approximately 800, about supplying water to the new plant when it is scheduled to become operational in 2024, or even to the construction workers who are scheduled to begin sometime this fall.
“They told me what they were looking at in term of quantity. Well, there’s no way on God’s green earth we would ever be able to provide what they were asking for. But with this machine we will,” he said. “I just need to come up with approximately $700,000 to get it.”
Muller said Green Acres’ mission doesn’t stop at the end of its driveway.
“In addition to providing jobs for our own people, our water provides jobs and training for adults with disabilities at other facilities around the state. In some cases, these facilities send their trucks to our campus to pick up bottles, then take those bottles back to their part of West Virginia and distribute the water there. In other cases, we will deliver the water to them, and they then distribute it to the surrounding areas. Some of these facilities are located in Hancock County, Nicholas County, and Beckley. So, what we produce here from our well in Lesage helps to produce jobs and opportunities all over West Virginia,” he said.
“Our mission is about helping those with disabilities with job training and employment opportunities. Our goal here at LeSage Natural is not how much profit we can produce for the owner or shareholders, because there aren’t any. It’s how many people with disabilities we can hire and train. We want these folks to have the opportunity of feeling the purpose and meaning that can come from contributing to a cause, as well as the satisfaction in taking home a paycheck. I invite and welcome any official or anyone from the public to visit Green Acres and LeSage Natural to learn more about us.”
Muller says to schedule a visit, call 304-762-2522 or visit lesagewater.com.