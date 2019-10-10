LEXINGTON, Ky. — A large daily newspaper in Kentucky says it will stop publishing a print edition on Saturdays early next year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says in a note to readers that it is adapting to changes in how readers engage, with more reading local news online.

The newspaper says it plans to launch a weekend edition on Jan. 11 that includes expanded print newspapers on Fridays and Sundays that will include items normally in the Saturday paper, including comics, puzzles and sports. The note says it will continue to publish breaking news on Saturdays to its website and social media platforms.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.