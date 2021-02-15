The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln Journal and Lincoln News Sentinel were purchased by HD Media in January.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia-based HD Media has acquired the Lincoln Journal and the Lincoln News Sentinel through a purchase that was finalized in January.

The Hamlin, West Virginia-based weekly newspapers will join a family of publications that include The Herald-Dispatch, Charleston Gazette-Mail, Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Coal Valley News and Wayne County News.

“We are proud to add the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln News Sentinel to our roster of outstanding newspapers,” said Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media. “This newspaper has a long and rich history of commitment to the community. We plan to continue that with leading journalism for many years to come.”

Citing retirement as a primary reason for the sale of the papers, previous owners Tom and Patty Robinson reflected on a journey that began in July 1995, when they acquired the papers from Alabama-based Ben Smith Newspaper Group.

Previously, Ben Smith purchased the publications from Eugene Brewer in the late 1980s.

“It has been a pleasure having the papers and the support of Lincoln County for all of these years,” said Tom Robinson. “We’ve enjoyed the support of our faithful readers, subscribers and loyal advertisers.”

Founded in 1903, the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln News Sentinel are published each Wednesday and can be accessed digitally at lincolnjournalinc.com.

