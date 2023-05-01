WAYNE — Twelvepole Trading Post has marked one year at its new location, and one of the owners said it has been great to serve the local community and continue supporting other local businesses.
Lacy Ferguson, co-owner of Twelvepole Trading Post with her husband Park, opened the first location along U.S. 152 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly a year-and-a-half, the pair moved to their current spot at 524 Hendricks St. in Wayne.
With the new space, Ferguson said she’s been happy to expand and grow from a market to a café space.
“Our community has been really great supporting us,” she said. “We moved locations unintentionally, but we ended up in the town of Wayne and we’re so happy that we’re here because I think there’s really a synergistic energy happening in the Town of Wayne.”
With the new location has come new opportunities to serve food while still offering products from roughly 35 other businesses. Though many of the farm-to-table products come from the business’s foundation Elmcrest Farms, Ferguson said the shop also works with businesses such as Tom’s Creek Farm and Damron’s Woodwork, and they even source their paper products from a Huntington business.
In addition to offering the dining space so visitors can order and enjoy their meals on site, an experience not offered at the previous location, Ferguson said Twelvepole Trading Post has also expanded to add mobile and online ordering, shipping services and even catering.
“With the catering menu, we have the ability to do more catering which is really nice,” she said. “We can offer that strictly from the bakery like cookies or brownies, or we can do it off of our menu or if someone’s looking for something beyond what we have on our menu, that’s something we can offer as well with pick up or delivery.”
Megan Davis, who has worked at The Post for the past six months, said she views Twelvepole Trading Post as a community-focused business.
“It’s an experience, I think we provide a little something for everybody,” she said. “I like the vibe, I think it’s comforting, it’s positive, not only are there wellness products, but then there’s also a homey feel since we also carry pastries, baked items and homemade coffee and everything.”
The café space recently underwent renovations to its prep and service space, and Elijah Williamson said the now open-ended counters offer a faster experience for customers. Williamson, an employee since September, said the renovations are all part of providing the best experience to their customers.
Williamson said all the staff at Twelvepole Trading Post enjoy serving their customers and providing delicious, locally grown food.
“We have farm-to-plate, and I don’t think McDonald’s can say that. Our burgers, our veggies and fruits, it’s all locally grown from farms and I think that just makes it so much better,” he said.
Looking to the future, Ferguson said she hopes to expand the catering opportunities locally, and she looks forward to once again offering Farm Boxes.
Farm Boxes, Ferguson said, and are available for pick up once a week from June through September, and would be filled with different items each week, such as produce, meats, breads and other locally made products. These boxes would be able to picked up either at Twelvepole in Wayne or at Tulsi in The Market in Huntington.
Anyone interested in receiving a Farm Box is asked to reach out to Ferguson as soon as possible, as there are a limited amount of slots available.
To place orders or request catering, call 304-691-4017 or visit twelvepoletradingpost.com. Ferguson recommends calling before placing a catering order online.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
