HUNTINGTON — When Huntington barber Nicola “Nick” Morabito passed away in April, he had been cutting hair for more than seven decades.
Morabito, who was 96 years old when he died, once said, “I’ll cut hair as long as I am able to hold a pair of clippers. I’ve been blessed and able to do everything I dreamed of doing. I will quit when God tells me to quit.”
He never retired. His last haircut was Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020. He passed away less than a month later on April 6.
In 2019, Morabito was given a recognition award by the West Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists as the oldest living barber in the state.
His journey began when he came to the United States from San Nicola D’Ardore, Italy, in 1940 at age 16 to be with his father, a coal miner near Montgomery, West Virginia.
Morabito came to Huntington in 1941. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1945, just before the end of World War II.
In 1947, he married Theresa Lobaldo-Morabito, a Huntington native, after serving a two-year tour of duty in Germany with the Army. He became a father and went to barber school in Cincinnati.
And on Feb. 16, 1948, he opened a little barbershop at the corner of 1st Street and 4th Avenue. He called it Midway Barbershop, choosing a central location to attract customers from both ends of Huntington.
And it worked.
To this day, Midway Barbershop remains in the same location. It is virtually untouched by the passage of time, except for a fresh coat of paint and the addition of an air conditioner and flat-screen television. The shop still exhibits the old-world atmosphere and charm of a vintage barbershop. And throughout seven decades, Morabito’s antique barber pole continues to spin as a friendly welcome to the countless customers who have walked through the shop’s door.
It seemed Morabito also remained unchanged by time.
From a humble background in Italy, his hard work and determination elevated him to business owner and master barber.
“It is this impressive character, self-discipline, work ethic and keen business sense that contributed to his longevity and popularity,” said his daughter, Connie Akerley. “And without a doubt, his simple honesty, friendliness and availability left a lasting impression on the patrons who leave the shop looking and feeling just a little bit better.”
The work also allowed Morabito to put his five kids through college.
Daughter Liz Cook has a master’s degree in special education and lives in California. His son, Dr. Rocco Morabito, is a local urologist who recently retired from St. Mary’s in Huntington.
“My dad was my best teacher,” Rocco Morabito said. “He showed me a work ethic that proved to be successful for him, and I proved it to work for me also. He lived a long, fruitful life and leaves behind so many traditions with our family. I will never master his cooking skills, but he taught me how to make Italian hot sausage, Italian wine, pasta sauce, peppers and onions, zucchini patties, and biscotti. He even made his own ricotta cheese at times. He touched so many people over his long life and his customers knew that he was the best barber in the business, his friends cherished knowing him, and his family will never forget him and his goodness.”
Daughter Dr. Mary Rose Grant is a university administrator and biology faculty at Lindenwood University and St. Louis Community College teaching biology, anatomy and physiology, and microbiology.
“My father was a very progressive thinker … a good sense for business and very wise in terms of knowing and doing the right thing,” she said. “Growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, he gave his daughters this advice, ‘All of you will get an education or learn a skill and be able to take care of yourselves and never depend on a man to take care of you.’ I think this comes from the fact that his own father died at an early age and left his mother to care for four children alone. Consequently all of us went to college and all have advanced degrees.”
Daughters Toni Karle and Connie Akerley both live in Huntington and helped their father in the shop. Akerley has a master’s in journalism from Marshall and does freelance grant writing, and Karle is a nurse practitioner.
“For 73 years dad maintained this corner in Huntington,” Karle said. “His stability and loyalty for his customers and community were so strong the city even renamed the street Midway Memorial Boulevard. He was instrumental in getting a traffic light erected at 1st Street and 4th Avenue, which saved many lives and injuries due to vehicle accidents.”
Akerley said the barbershop will remain open.
“We are keeping the shop open in dad’s honor and continuing to carry on his legacy,” she said. “My son Russell, me, and my sister, as well as our weekend barber, Dave, will be continuing operations as usual and doing the best we can to make him proud.”
Morabito was the inspiration for his Akerley’s children’s coloring book titled, “Russ Meets the Green Stuff,” which helps kids to not be scared of getting their first haircut.
Morabito’s involvement with family and the Tri-State community did not go unnoticed.
In the 1950s, he singularly took the initiative and responsibility of sponsoring his sister’s and first cousin’s families from Italy to America, assisting them in whatever way he could to give them a successful life in the new country. And over the years, he made “house call” haircuts to the sick and shut-ins and committed his days off to cutting hair at local nursing homes.
Morabito was a loyal member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for more than 70 years and served as eucharistic minister for 30 years.
“Nick was a very faithful Catholic man,” said Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. “He was true to his family, his church and his community. His generosity to everyone was seemingly unending. He will be greatly missed.”
Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he was a customer and friend.
“I knew Mr. Morabito as both a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and as my barber,” he said. “Besides providing his customers with a great and reasonably priced haircut, he was also an inspiration to many of us. His devotion to his faith and his business were legendary. I will miss seeing him at Midway Barber Shop and at St. Joseph’s.”
Morabito is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, numerous friends, family and loyal customers.