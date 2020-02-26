NEW YORK — Macy’s reported stronger-than-expected sales and profits for the fourth quarter less than a month after it announced a major restructuring.
Shares rose 3% before the opening bell Tuesday but gave up those gains along with the broader markets.
The quarterly report comes three weeks after the department store chain said it was closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs. It also says it is testing new smaller-store formats. The store closures represent one fifth of Macy’s total. They include about 30 that are in the process of closing and account for $1.4 billion in annual sales.
Macy’s, like its peers Nordstrom, Kohl’s and J.C. Penney, is dealing with stiffer competition and shoppers’ changing behavior.
The trade war with China has raised costs for most, and now, a new virus in China is also keeping tourists away from U.S. stores. Moreover, it’s throwing a wrench in its manufacturing facilities and supply chains. Macy’s says it is viewing 2020 as a transition year and reiterated its annual profit guidance, but says it’s too early to include the impact from the virus. However, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts during the conference call Tuesday it’s seeing a slowdown in sales at its 70 U.S. Macy’s stores that have a big Asian business. At this point it’s not concerning, Gennette said.
Gennette said there was a significant improvement in the fourth quarter, including a “meaningful’’ sales uptick in the 10 shopping days before Christmas. Still, the company’s net income fell to $340 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1.
That compares with $740 million, or $2.37 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.12. Net sales were $8.34 billion, down slightly from $8.45 billion a year earlier.