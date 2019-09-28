MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Macy’s fulfillment center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, says they’re hiring more than 6,000 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

News outlets report the retail chain announced the hiring spree Thursday.

Macy’s northeast media relations manager Katelyn Yannie says the new hires will be sorting, ticketing and packaging shipments for customers who ordered online and through the Macy’s mobile app.

Yannie said the application process is easy and, last year, 40% of seasonal hires by Macy’s phone team were offered a job within 48 hours.

A press release from Macy’s says there are multiple shifts and flexible schedules.

The fulfillment center offers transportation to the fulfillment center from Hagerstown and Cumberland, Maryland.

