CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The women’s employee network and CAT, the Community Action Team at Marathon Petroleum’s Catlettsburg refinery, recently worked together to collect steel-toe boots and other clothing items for women supported by Dress for Success River Cities.
“Dress for Success is a global non-profit organization that is known for empowering women by giving them the tools they need to thrive in their professional lives,” said Megan Champlin, refining chemist II and member of the women’s employee network at the Catlettsburg refinery. “Partnering together to encourage women to chase their dreams in any field they so desire is the goal of both Dress for Success and the women’s employee network, and we were happy to participate.”
The refinery also provided Dress for Success with a $5,000 workforce development grant to support the organization’s “Our Best Foot Forward” program that allows them to provide the adequate job specific attire and shoes for women in need.
The collection, which began in November of 2021, also helped support The Dressing Room, a nonprofit organization located in Ashland, Kentucky, that offers gently used or new clothing at no cost to anyone needing assistance.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
