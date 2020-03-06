NEW YORK — A dizzying, brutal week of trading dropped one last round of harrowing swings on investors Friday.
After skidding sharply through the day as fear pounded markets, steep drops for stocks and bond yields suddenly eased up in the last hour of trading amid hints from Federal Reserve officials that they may offer more support to the economy.
By the end of trading, the S&P 500 had more than halved its loss for the day to 1.7% and even locked in a gain for the week. It's the latest lurch in a wild ride that sent the index alternating between huge gains and losses this past week, and it's a sign of how much uncertainty is dominating markets as investors try to guess how much economic damage the fast-spreading coronavirus will ultimately inflict.
"It's anyone's guess at this point why it rallied into the close," said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 had been down 4%. Even more alarming was another breathtaking drop in Treasury yields to record lows.
The 10-year Treasury yield falls when investors are worried about a weaker economy and inflation, and it sank below 0.70% at one point. Earlier this week, it had never in history been below 1%. It was at 1.90% at the start of the year, before the virus fears took hold.
Even a better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn't enough to pull markets from the undertow. It's usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, but investors looked past February's solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.
"The bond market says the monster under the bed is much bigger and scarier than anyone expects right now," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.
Friday's 1.7% drop for the S&P 500 was the latest swing in a remarkably turbulent week. It started off with a 4.6% jump on Monday, then fell 2.8%, rose 4.2% and fell 3.4%.
It was only two weeks ago that the S&P 500 set a record high, on Feb. 19. It's lost roughly 12% since then.
The Fed surprised the market earlier this week by cutting interest rates half a percentage point. Investors expect other central banks around the world to follow suit in hopes of supporting markets.
The S&P 500 fell 51.57, or 1.7%, to 2,972.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256.50, or 1%, to 25,864.78. The Nasdaq fell 162.98, or 1.9%, to 8,575.62.